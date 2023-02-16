Top 10 Disney+ MCU series, according to IMDb

It's safe to say that Disney+ is where you should go to watch not only some of the best shows ever made but also the ever-growing roster of Marvel shows. Since more and more people are watching Marvel films, TV series based on various characters from the MCU have also grown wildly popular.

Case in point: shows like Loki, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel.

Not only have these shows become recognized in the franchise but have also given fans a deeper insight into the lives of their favorite characters, creating a rather comprehensive view of the MCU itself.

While many of the shows have already debuted and will have upcoming seasons, others are slated to debut on Disney+ soon. Here are the top 10 MCU series on Disney+ as rated on IMDb.

The finest MCU shows on Disney+, based on IMDb ratings

10) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (5.2)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image via IMDb)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters, who is a single mother and a successful attorney whilst also being a She-Hulk. The series is consistently funny and has a light-hearted tone that keeps the story from getting too heavy. However, Marvel fans did complain that the lack of a serious plot makes the series one of MCU's weaker shows.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered in August 2022, and is streaming on Disney+.

9) Ms. Marvel (6.2)

Ms. Marvel (Image via IMDb)

Ms. Marvel excels as a high-school drama that is culturally diverse and gives a fresh setting for a superhero story, as opposed to simply embracing the movie universe in which it is set.

Ms. Marvel revolves around Kamala, an ardent Avengers fan whose life changes when she begins to experience superpowers.

Although the show received highly positive reviews and a wide viewership, it was more of a fun drama rather than an indulgent superhero film. Ms. Marvel premiered in June 2022 and is currently streaming on Disney+.

8) I am Groot (6.7)

I am Groot (Image via IMDb)

I am Groot tells the wholesome story of Baby Groot and the adventures he goes on before the events in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Given that Groot is one of the MCU's most beloved characters, it is no surprise that Marvel has devoted an entire Disney+ series to exploring him.

The cute and innocent characterization of Groot makes I am Groot an entertaining show. I am Groot premiered in August 2022.

7) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (7.2)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via IMDb)

Buck Barnes, the Winter Soldier, and Sam Wilson, the Falcon, put up a fantastic show in this Disney+ series as they go about trying to take on a group that believes the world is better off during the Blip. The chemistry between the two characters, and all the action sequences, make this show super fun to watch.

The series is also centered around Captain America's legacy and fits perfectly into the MCU so far.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered in March 2021 and is streaming on Disney+.

6) Moon Knight (7.3)

Moon Knight (Image via IMDb)

Moon Knight is a highly-rated show that didn't just satisfy Marvel fans but also created excitement among the general audience and cinephiles for how cinematic and well-written it was.

It follows Marc Spector, a mercenary suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. Along with another personality Steven Grant, Marc sets out to explore the mysteries of Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and F. Murray Abraham among others. The series concluded in May 2022 and is streaming on Disney+.

5) What If...? (7.4)

What If...? (Image via IMDb)

Indulging in the idea of the multiverse as suggested towards the end of Loki, What If...? reimagines the most memorable events occurring in the Marvel cinematic universe. The show creates a possibility of various worlds merging together and is a sweet watch for Marvel fans.

What If...? premiered in August 2021 and is streaming on Disney+.

4) Hawkeye (7.5)

Hawkeye (Image via IMDb)

Hawkeye follows Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame when he has to part with his partner and make it to his family in time for Christmas after confronting the villains from his past.

Although the expectations from Hawkeye were quite low, it managed to impress fans with a thrilling plot and great characters.

Hawkeye premiered on Disney+ in November 2021.

3) Marvel Studios: Assembled (7.9)

Marvel Studios: Assembled (Image via IMDB)

Compiling a series of behind-the-scenes footage to create a documentary on what goes into the making of a Marvel series or movie (viz. WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Marvel Studios: Assembled is an anthology that has managed to appeal to most MCU fans.

The docu-series exposes the technique that goes into graphic-laden movies and shows that Marvel has consistently been producing.

Marvel Studios: Assembled released in 2021.

2) WandaVision (7.9)

WandaVision (Image via IMDb)

The series follows Wanda and Vision as they live peaceful lives in the suburbs before they begin to suspect things aren't indeed what they seem to be.

Made in the format of a classical sitcom, WandaVision went on to become a favorite among Marvel fans and the general audience.

WandaVision premiered in January 2021 and is streaming on Disney+.

1) Loki (8.2)

Loki (Image via IMDb)

Even before the series was aired, Loki was a well-liked antagonist due to the depth of his character. The makers of Loki did complete justice to the kind of fan following the character had, making it the finest and most loved MCU series on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston is brilliant as Loki and portrays the dramatic arc of the character with ease.

Loki premiered in June 2021 and is streaming on Disney+.

With consistent films and major TV series now, Marvel has been expanding the MCU and fans are excited about what the franchise has in store.

