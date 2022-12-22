"He's supposed to look like a Norse god": Twitter divided over Tom Hiddleston's Loki season 2 first look

We finally have an update regarding Loki season 2. Disney+ recently released a 0:30-minute-long clip featuring its productions that will premiere in 2023. And it had previews of Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Peter Pan & Wendy, American Born Chinese, and Win or Lose, among others.

Loki season 2 was also teased through fleeting glimpses of “handsome fellow” Loki, aka Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

While this development left fans overjoyed, many didn’t appreciate Hiddleston’s “boring” appearance. They opined that his character’s look was not exuding a Norse god’s royal touch.

"Not my Loki": Disappointed fans remark after season 2 first look preview

Disney+ dropped the half-a-minute-long video titled Streaming in 2023 | Feels Like Home on YouTube on Monday, December 19. With a worried look on her face and wearing headphones, Sylvie kickstarted the preview for Loki season 2.

Later, shots featuring Hiddleston’s all-suited Loki and Wilson’s Mobius taunting him were shown. Dropping from the sky, Hiddleston wrapped up the Marvel show preview. As soon as the video premiered, it left Twitter divided. Some disappointed viewers pointed out Loki’s “boring” look and how they aren’t that excited about the second edition.

ALSO why'd they let tva larry have such a short hair good lord this is NOT my loki he died back in 2018ALSO why'd they let tva larry have such a short hair good lord this is NOT my loki he died back in 2018ALSO why'd they let tva larry have such a short hair good lord 💀 https://t.co/gGGjT1kMq9

Meanwhile, the eagerness to watch season 2 was also reflected in several tweets, considering how stupendously season 1 had performed.

Season 2: Returning and new cast members

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, Wilson, and Di Martino, season 2 will have several other original cast members returning. Hence, it will once again feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes.

However, Jonathan Majors’ return is still shrouded in mystery. He played the crucial role of supervillain Kang the Conqueror or He Who Remains in season 1, and since Kang has been touted as Marvel’s next big villain, his return to the second season seems inevitable.

New actors joining the team include Kate Dickie and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. While Game of Thrones alum Dickie was “quietly” added to the cast last month, reportedly as a villain, Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced Huy Quan’s inclusion at the 2022 D23 Expo, held in September at the Anaheim Convention Center, California.

Huy Quan’s role was not disclosed at the event. Meanwhile, Blindspotting star Rafael Casal might star as Zaniac in season 2. Rumors suggest Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool may appear too, but nothing is confirmed yet.

When will season 2 be released?

The principal photography of season 2 began mid-2022, and its shooting schedule wrapped up in October this year.

The six-part season 2 of the God of Mischief will premiere next year, and while Kevin Feige didn’t disclose the exact date, he hinted at a summer 2023 outing. So, season 2 should be out around June. Interestingly, season 1 too premiered in June 2021.

Michael Waldron, head writer for season 1, returns to pen the story for the second edition. He said that the show would explore a “new emotional ground” for the titular character this time. Meanwhile, Hiddleston added that it will be “a battle for the soul of the TVA.”

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have directed a couple of episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight, have helmed most of the episodes of the upcoming show.

Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England, and Kent-based Chatham Historic Dockyard served as the main shooting locations for season 2.

