Loki Season 2 star says the show goes 'bigger and bolder' than ever

Loki season 2 star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is opening up about what's next for her on the show. While Loki was initially considered a mini-series, it turned into one of the most crucial introductions to the Multiverse Saga. Not only did fans see the many variants of Loki himself, but they also saw Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains.

Loki season 2 is set to arrive soon, and fans want to know what happened after the shocking cliffhanger at the end of season 1. He Who Remains presented them with two choices. It was either to kill him and see the Sacred Timeline get ravaged by his variants, or to let the timeline carry on under the supervision of the Time Variance Authority.

While Loki doesn't want to kill him, Sylvie goes ahead with it anyway and now Loki season 2 will cover the repercussions of this choice.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has a pretty big role in Loki season 2 as she returns as Ravonna Renslayer. In a recent interview with ET Online, she called Loki season 2 "really exciting."

Gugu Mbatha-Raw says Loki season 2 will be "bolder and more surreal"

Loki season 2 will be "bolder and more surreal," according to actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. While speaking with ET Online, the actress revealed what is in store for Renslayer and her larger role within TVA. She said:

"In Loki, Ravonna is a powerful presence... selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

It makes perfect sense for Renslayer to take up a more important role in the future. After all, she is known as a character in close proximity to Kang the Conqueror in the comics. With Mbatha-Raw's comments, we can expect some huge character development in store for her.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Rennslayer in Loki (Image via Marvel)

What can fans expect from Loki season 2?

Marvel never drops the ball on plot leaks when it comes to their highly anticipated content (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is sadly an exception to the rule). It's obvious that we don't know much about the plot of the season installment of Loki, but we can guess some things via the casting and returning actors.

While Tom Hiddleston and Mbatha-Raw are returning to the show, fans will also see the return of Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Wunmi Mosaku. There are some exciting new actors as well, such as Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan and Game of Thrones actor Kate Dickie. What their roles will be, remains a secret.

Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston and Ke Huy Quan (Image via Getty Images)

The set photos and videos tell fans that the Marvel anti-hero is once again teaming up with Mobius M. Mobius and going on a time-traveling adventure. It's likely that fans will see the repercussions of Sylvie's slaying of He Who Remains since the season 1 finale showed us changes from the get-go.

Loki sees a statue of Kang the Conqueror, which immediately sets the stage for even more shocking timeline changes. Loki will try his hardest to expose Mobius to the truth. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already introducing fans to Kang the Conqueror, it's probable that fans might be dealing with a situation where there are multiple Kang the Conqueror variants in the MCU.

For now, fans can only guess what the series has planned for them to watch. Given the tremendous revelations into the multiverse we received via season 1, Loki season 2 will deliver similar revelations, and then some.

