Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending explained

Ryan Coogler's recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showed a world without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, where everyone was struggling against threats of diplomatic and military nature. The kingdom of Wakanda stood at a crossroads with the world, ending up with the choice to either keep Vibranium within Wakanda or have all other nations study and utilize the material.

Namor also entered the scene and further complicated the plot by forcing Wakanda into forcing an alliance. The Feathered Serpent God didn't want Wakanda to open up to the rest of the world, as his kingdom Talocan had massive Vibranium reserves. However, while being treated for his wounds, Namor revealed his intentions to his cousin.

On that note, this article will attempt to explain the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by discussing the plot points of the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently in theaters.

The ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teases a possibility of a new king showing up later in the franchise

Wakanda after T'Challa's death

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened with the kingdom of Wakanda mourning the death of its former leader, king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Shuri was seen coping with his death even after a year, while Queen Ramonda wished to handle the rising incursions from other nations seeking Vibranium.

Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Namor entered the scene and wanted an alliance with Wakanda to strike the surface world first, but Shuri and Queen Ramonda were against the idea. Namor killed Queen Ramonda, which sent Shuri into a flurry of vengeance. She figured out how to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb. After taking it, she expected to find her brother but instead met Killmonger.

Killmonger told her that she had to give in to her vengeance to get strong. Since Shuri was the only member left of the royal family, she used her power to ambush Namor's forces.

The great aquatic battle in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

This was the main spectacle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Okoye entered the scene in her Midnight Angel suit. Riri Williams' Ironheart also made a strong debut as she decimated Talocan forces. However, the Talocan forces proved to be much tougher to handle, even with their combined might.

Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Shuri figured out that once she kills Namor, the forces would halt their efforts. She cornered Namor in her warship and dried him out through an evaporating system. While it seemed to work, Namor blew the vessel using his Vibranium spear.

Both Namor and Shuri landed on a desert island through the blast, which gave Shuri the advantage. She wanted to cut up Namor, but the weakened Feathered Serpent God impaled her with the spear and went into the ocean to re-energize. However, Shuri didn't go down easily and gained the upper hand by blowing up her ship, which significantly burnt Namor.

At one point, Shuri almost killed Namor with the spear but remembered that both of them were fighting for their tribes as they dealt with their loss and pain. That's when Shuri chose kindness over vengeance and made Namor yield with the promise of Wakanda fighting alongside Talocan in case the surface world ever tried to invade them.

Namor and Wakanda's future

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tied up the story of Namor. As Namora was healing him, he told his cousin that it was part of his plan to build an alliance. He knew the surface world would go after Wakanda, which would give him the opportunity to start decimating them.

Shuri in Black Panther 2 (Image via Marvel) Nakia in Black Panther 2 (Image via Marvel)

As for Wakanda, M'Baku became the king. He challenged Shuri, but she had no time to take responsibility for the throne. Seeing as she 3D printed the herb, it seemed that there was set to be another Black Panther sometime in the future. Shuri also established a sisterhood with Riri Williams, as Okoye busted Everett K. Ross out of the vehicle that was taking him to prison.

The mid-credits scene

Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

The mid-credit scene showed Shuri visiting Nakia in Haiti, where she remained for the last six years. Nakia revealed that she had a son, Toussaint, with T'Challa, who was born shortly after the Blip. Despite being raised away from Wakanda, as decided by both T'Challa and Nakia, their son knew of his princely status.

This further strengthened the possibility of a new Black Panther showing up later in the franchise. However, T'Challa and Nakia's son is only six years old and not ready to take on the responsibility for the throne.

Shuri stood out as the protagonist of the film, as much of it was based on her struggles with loss, grief, and feelings of vengeance. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might have closed the current chapter but opened up a new phase that we might see being explored in the near future.

