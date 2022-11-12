Black Panther 2: Who is Toussaint? T'Challa aka Chadwick Boseman's son in Wakanda forever

With the release of Black Panther 2 on November 11, 2022, fans finally saw the son of the Black Panther debut, and his existence implies a significant future for the franchise. Making an appearance in the film's post-credit scene, Toussaint is the son of T'Challa, who was played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Fans have been watching the film in theaters, expecting not one but two post-credit scenes. Sadly, only one mid-credit scene made it to the film with no signs of Doctor Doom. Many reports initially claimed that the Fantastic Four villain might be making his debut through the film, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's representatives shrugged off these rumors as the release dates drew closer.

However, the immediate question with respect to the film is the identity of Toussaint, his origins in comics, and how his role will impact the franchise's timeline. Continue reading to find out more about T'Challa's son.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

How does Toussaint appear in the mid-credit scene?

Shuri goes to see Nakia in Haiti. After burning her funeral clothing to finally accept T'Challa's passing, Nakia brings forth her son to reveal that he carries the name and blood of T'Challa. He is initially introduced as Toussaint. However, as we later discover, Toussaint is another name for T'Challa in Haitian. This means that Toussaint is still in line for the throne as the royal heir to Wakanda.

Toussaint's mother, Nakia (Image via Marvel)

Toussaint was born after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Black Panther also goes out in a blip and returns five years later during the events of Avengers: Endgame. After finding out about the unknown illness that is taking his life, T'Challa asked Nakia if she should remain in Haiti with their son.

Black Panther's son in the comics

The comic T'Challa does not have a son as far as the main continuity is concerned. However, his most famous offspring within the Marvel multiverse is Azari T'Challa, the child of Black Panther from a universe where he is married to Storm of the X-Men.

Azari, son of Storm and T'Challa (Image via Marvel)

Ororo Munroe and T'Challa's child first appeared in the Marvel animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow. The film is set in an apocalyptic world where the original Avengers were killed by Ultron. Having mentored an older version of Tony Stark, Azari teamed up with other children of the Avengers to take on the villain.

Azari T'Challa is different from Toussaint, given he is a mutant with a combination of powers. From T'Challa, he gets enhanced agility and strength, while from Storm he gets the ability to control electricity.

Does Toussaint become King of Wakanda?

M'Baku as the leader of the Jabari (Image via Marvel)

Toussaint is introduced by his mother, Nakia, as "Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa." However, he is being raised in Haiti because both T'Challa and Nakia want him to stay away from the allures and pressures of the throne. Moreover, he is too young to take the responsibility of the throne at this point.

Shuri leaves the throne in the hands of M'Baku, who is currently the ruler of Wakanda. As far as Toussaint is concerned, in the case of becoming the Black Panther, he doesn't seem to know anything about it. While he is enthusiastic about being "Prince T'Challa," it seems that Shuri will carry on the mantle of the Black Panther for the foreseeable future.

Who plays Toussaint in the MCU?

The actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun plays the role of Toussaint in the MCU. This is the debut for the character, though it is unlikely we might see him again as Wakanda's story will likely be told after a significant time jump.

Toussaint is six years old, and even with a few years in between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the next project of the franchise, he's likely not to age significantly more.

Divine Love Konadu-Sun, who plays Toussaint (Image via Marvel)

Ironheart's Dominique Thorne also made her debut with the sequel. The film does a lot to establish a larger setting in both Wakanda Forever as well as the MCU. It's unlikely that the significant character-building in the scope of the world will remain fully unutilized in the future.

