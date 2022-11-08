Black Panther 2 post-credit scene, explained

The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, but there have been spoilers for the film that were released along with a Black Panther 2 post-credit scene.

While the film is rumored to have two post-credit scenes, the cast of Black Panther 2 has denied the same. The post-credit scene was recently leaked.

The film, set to be released on November 11, 2022, brings a number of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). From cementing the legacy of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa by incorporating his passing deeply into the story, it also serves to expand the scope of the MCU.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read it at your own discretion.

What is shown in the Black Panther 2 post-credit scene?

The Black Panther 2 post-credit scene makes some massive revelations about the future of the MCU. New characters such as Iron Heart and Namor are already known to be in the film.

A Reddit user leaked the details of the post-credit scene just days before the film's release. It's the same user who released the plot of the whole film many months ago. Here's the description of the leak:

"It’s moments after Shuri burns her clothes. Nakia approaches and reveals her son (like 5) she had with T’Challa before the blip. They agreed on him to be raised away from the pressures of being a king."

The fact that T'Challa and Shuri have a son makes the future of Black Panther very exciting. Instead of the Black Panther 2 post-credit scene being a revelation strictly about the legacy of the superhero, it is more about T'Challa's legacy being carried on. The Reddit user continued:

"While initially shocked, Shuri has very emotional response and begins bonding with him, happy to have family. It ends with him revealing his wakandan name is T’challa. Shuri cries but also smiles with Nakia. Let me just say it’s a fairly long scene and there’s no edge of “OH LOOK A NEW BLACK PANTHER”. It’s truly treated as an emotional end for the film."

It is clear that the film is already going to be an emotional ride for the fans. However, the Black Panther 2 post-credit scene makes it doubly emotional, as there is now an heir to the throne of Wakanda, and he bears the name and blood of T'Challa.

Doctor Doom isn't in the Black Panther 2 post-credit scene

A former Black Panther 2 post-credit scene leak claimed that Doctor Doom was making an appearance in the film. With a Fantastic Four project on the way and the under-utilized potential of Doctor Doom as a villain, it makes sense for him to be present in the scene.

However, some of the stars said during Marvel’s Wakanda Forever Red Carpet premiere that the film only has one post-credit scene. A previous report claimed that there were two. Marvel also said in an interview that Doctor Doom is not supposed to make an appearance in the film.

What it might mean for the future of Black Panther

Marvel founder Kevin Feige angered fans when he revealed that they won't recast T'Challa in the film. He said that it ruins the legacy of Chadwick Boseman as the character, and incorporating it into the film serves as the perfect tribute to him.

However, by revealing that T'Challa and Shuri have a son, we might get to see an older version of the child who eventually takes on the powers of Black Panther. The third part of the film might explore that, and for that, it would need to be set years after the events of Black Panther 2.

The Black Panther post-credit scene gives fans hope for T'Challa's legacy to carry on. It also makes room for another actor to play the role of Black Panther in the future. After the release of Black Panther 2, we will get to see all the possibilities for a third part in the series.

