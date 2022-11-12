Black Panther 2 timeline in MCU explained

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (better known as the MCU) Fourth Phase coming to a jarring conclusion, Black Panther 2 debuted globally on November 11, 2022.

The last film in this phase of the ever-expanding MCU takes viewers back to the mystical high-tech land of Wakanda, a fictional nation set in the heart of Africa.

With Ryan Coogler set to return as the director, this new film follows up on the story of Wakanda after the fatal battle of Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman, the actor behind the figure of previous protagonist King T'Challa, is no more.

This new film incorporates his death in the plot, which was reportedly re-written after the sudden death of Boseman. The story also sees a host of new characters and wars, as Wakanda reels from the death of its king.

One question that is on every Marvel fan's mind is the setting of Black Panther 2. Sure it takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but where exactly in time is the plot of the sequel film set? Read on to find out.

Where in the MCU timeline is Black Panther 2 set?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts off sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As most fans would remember, King T'Challa was blipped away after the battle in Avengers: Infinity War. After a hard-fought battle to gather infinity stones, he was bought back in the huge fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), along with almost all the Avengers (R.I.P. Black Widow).

According to reports, King T'Challa's death comes shortly after the battle of Avengers: Endgame. The film starts from this point, but features the events from one year after the sad news. The synopsis for Black Panther 2 hints that the major crisis for Wakanda would be the death of their king in this new film. The official synopsis reads as:

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom."

Other films that came after Avengers: Endgame are also set in a parallel timeline, like Spiderman: No Way Home and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the former is followed quickly by the latter, it is possible that both these films are set after Black Panther 2, but there is no confirmation from the makers yet.

With a new phase ready to begin, this will surely be clarified once Marvel has a more concrete timeline for all the stories to align.

Kevin Fiege confirmed that King T'Challa is not a part of the new film, as he stated:

"Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa."

Black Panther 2 stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, and Danny Sapani in the leading roles. The film is out in theaters on November 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

