Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 5 things to know about Okoye

With October coming to an end, the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is drawing closer. This would essentially mark the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four and pave the way for Phase Five in the Multiverse Saga, which would start rolling out in 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also set to be the sequel to the popular 2018 MCU film Black Panther, which revolved around the vibranium suit-clad king of Wakanda. While talks of a sequel were on from early 2018 and development had already begun from mid-2019, production plans had to be changed and redrafted after the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the lead character of King T'Challa.

After Marvel decided not to recast the role, the script had to be changed accordingly, incorporating the death of King T'Challa. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of Wakanda take up a stand for their country and fight off new assailants from the long-hidden undersea nation of Taloken.

Okoye has always been a pivotal character in the MCU, appearing first in the Black Panther movie as the trusty warrior beside King T'Challa. She has since played an important role in the following projects and fought alongside the Avengers in the fight against the Mad Titan, Thanos. In this article, let us explore the character of Okoye and list down some of the things you should definitely know about her.

Her job, her new title and more - 5 things about Okoye that you should definitely know before watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

1) Okoye, the leader of Dora Milaje

Okoye with the Dora Milaje (Image via Marvel)

Okoye is the working General of the Dora Milaje, the elite all female special forces of Wakanda. Assigned to such a high-ranking post, she also works as the head of national security and intel corps.

Even before working for T'Challa, she was a trusted personnel of the former King T'Chaka. In the comics, T'Chaka sent Okoye along with T'Challa to rescue some Wakandan hostages and to observe how much he had improved. This goes on to show how much he trusted her and her combat capabilities, entrusting the life of the prince to her hands.

2) She acted as King T'Challa's personal bodyguard

A still from Black Panther (Image via Marvel)

Being the head of security is no doubt a tough job, and it gets kore complex when the nation is Wakanda. Being one of the most developed nations in the world, it is perpetually under the threat of an attack. Other than protecting her country, Okoye also has another pivotal job. Just like her brethren of Dora Milaje, she serves directly under the King of Wakanda.

Okoye was especially fond of and dedicated to King T'Challa, and also worked as his personal bodyguard. She can be seen by his side most of the time, always ready to save her King from any incoming danger. In the upcoming movie, she will serve as an aide to Shuri.

3) Her battle prowess is ranked among the bests in MCU

As we all know, Wakanda is a nation that had two things in abundance - technology and warriors. Among the warriors of Wakanda, the Dora Milaje is an elite force of warriors equipped with vibranium spears and trained in traditional combat. Being the general of the corps, Okoye is notably powerful and a force to be reckoned with. She is also extremely efficient in handling her spear, and can accurately hit faraway targets.

We can see glimpses of her battle prowess throughout multiple movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She puts up a proper fight against Killmonger, even when he is clad in the vibranium Black Panther suit and almost restrains him. She also puts up a fight against Proxima Midnight, the adoptive daughter of Thanos and a member of the Black Order, alongside Scarlett Witch and Black Widow.

4) She was in a relationship with W'Kabi

In the 2018 release, Black Panther, the story follows an insurgence within Wakanda against the rightful ruler, T'Challa. This is insinuated by Erik "Killmonger", the nephew of late King T'Chaka, as he returns to Wakanda to lay his demand to the throne. He seemingly defeats T'Challa in a ritual combat and takes on the throne.

In his objective, he is supported by W'Kabi, the leader of the Border Tribe, who leads the attack against T'Challa when he returns. Although he was formerly T'Challa's best friend, he lost faith in him after the Black Panther was unable to bring him justice for the death of his parents. During the fight between M'Baku and T'Challa against Killmonger and W'Kabi, he was forced to surrender when Okoye threatened to kill him. Although they were a couple, Okoye was determined to kill him in order to protect her nation.

5) The Midnight Angels

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The ScreenX poster for ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’. The ScreenX poster for ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’. https://t.co/MxeBMIJvaH

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting screens within a fortnight, Marvel has already released all its trailers and teasers for the title. While the biggest question that still stands is who will take on the mantle of the Black Panther after the death of King T'Challa, the final poster has revealed something else that has already shaken up the fans.

The first trailer portrayed Aneka, a prominent member of the Dora Milaje, sporting a new blue suit. According to comics, the blue suit symbolizes the Midnight Angels, an elite of the elite among the Dora Milaje who specialize in executing strikes. However, what struck fans was the final poster for the film, which portrayed Okoye also sporting the flashy blue uniform. This shows that unlike the comics, the MCU will have Okoye as part of the elite strike force in Wakanda's fight against Atlantis.

if you are an ardent follower of Wakanda and it's tribunals, you must wait with baited breath for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will come as a relief to fans after Chadwick Boseman's unfortunate death.

Poll : 0 votes