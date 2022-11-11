5 best Black Panther sneaker collabs

The American superhero film based on Marvel Comics' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is releasing on November 11, 2022. To commemorate the occasion, several fashion brands have come forward to bring their own outlook on the merch for the super hero's fans.

The sneaker industry has also stepped forward to commemorate the movie's release. However, it is worth noting that they have been involved since the Marvel character was introduced. So, to further get into the spirits of the newly premiered movie, Sportskeeda has created a list of the best Black Panther sneaker collaborations.

5 Best Black Panther sneaker collaborations from different brands until 2022

1) Adidas x Marvel (2022)

Adidas x Marvel (2022) (Image via Sportskeeda)

German sportswear giant, Adidas, has collaborated with its frequent collaborator, the American media franchise Marvel, once again in 2022. The duo collaborated to celebrate the newly premiered Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new offering of footwear and apparel line.

The footwear collection offers pieces such as Adizero Ubersonic 4 sneakers, Ultra 4D sneakers, UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA sneakers, Impact FLX sneakers, Adizero Primeknit cleats, Adizero 12.0 cleats, Freak Spark cleats, Response Super 3.0 sneakers, and the Gamemode Firm ground cleats.

The entire collection was released via Adidas and select retailers on September 30, 2022, within a retail price range of $80 to $220.

2) Vans x Marvel (2018)

jamie cool @wolfjamiie

As a tribute to Chadwick passing away I got myself a pair of Vans from the Marvel collab back in 2018. Don’t know if I’ll wear these often since they’re a treasure now. Vans Sk8-hi “Black Panther”.As a tribute to Chadwick passing away I got myself a pair of Vans from the Marvel collab back in 2018. Don’t know if I’ll wear these often since they’re a treasure now. #WakandaForever Vans Sk8-hi “Black Panther”.As a tribute to Chadwick passing away I got myself a pair of Vans from the Marvel collab back in 2018. Don’t know if I’ll wear these often since they’re a treasure now. #WakandaForever https://t.co/tU7m4iVEg6

Vans and Marvel teamed up in 2018 to deliver a splashy collection of apparel, sneakers, and accessories. The collection included a total of 17 footwear styles, including sneakers like slip-ons and high-tops

One of the most classic and eye-catching of them, was the Sk8-Hi silhouette, in a Black Panther theme.

The shoe had traditional black and purple hues and retailed at a rate of $75. Other than Sk8-Hi, the collection also dressed tees, hats, socks, and sandals in the themes of Black Panther. The sneakers were launched on the official e-commerce site if Vans and select retailers on June 8, 2018.

3) Marvel x New Balance x Jimmy Jazz (2018)

Marvel x New Balance x Jimmy Jazz (2018) (Image via @Jimmy Jazz / Youtube)

Marvel collaborated with footwear giant New Balance and retailer Jimmy Jazz to release two special-edition Black Panther-themed footwear models. The triad collaborated and released two silhouettes, i.e., New Balance 574 Sport and New Balance 990v4.

Both sneakers are inspired by the warrior-king lifestyle of King T’Challa's Vibranium suit. The collection pieces come constructed out of knit materials and rugged leather with a dark black pallete. The knit and rugged leather material combines with silver accents, Marvel lace keeper, and 3M laces to finish off the look.

The collection was launched on Jimmy Jazz and select retailers on February 9, 2018, and via New Balance and select retailers on February 16, 2018.

4) Puma x Bait x Marvel (2018)

BAIT @BAITme BAIT has teamed up with Black Panther & Puma to bring two designs for the much Anticipated Black Panther Movie release. The Tsugi BOG & Mostro Mid releases this Sat. At BAITme.com via raffle at baitme.com/bait-blackpant… BAIT has teamed up with Black Panther & Puma to bring two designs for the much Anticipated Black Panther Movie release. The Tsugi BOG & Mostro Mid releases this Sat. At BAITme.com via raffle at baitme.com/bait-blackpant…. https://t.co/TihHB4ZNtx

German label Puma collaborated with Eric Peng Cheng's label Bait to release a special-edition collaboration alongside Black Panther. The special-edition collaboration included two new silhouettes, Mostro Mid and Tsugu BOG. Both the sneakers were constructed out of suede, pony hair, and knitted material.

Both the shoes arrived in an all-black color palette with small differences. The sneakers boasted Marvel and Black Panther branding. The collection was released in limited units with Tsugi BOG receiving 300 pairs at a retail price of $150 and Mostro Mid receiving 100 pairs at a retail price of $160.

The limited-edition collaborative collection was released via BAIT's official e-commerce site through a raffle on February 10, 2018.

5) Clarks Originals x Marvel (2018)

Clarks Originals x Marvel (2018) (Image via Clarks)

Clarks Originals collaborated with Marvel to launch a Black Panther-themed Trigenic EVO silhouette. The sneaker came clad in jet black hues with minimalistic details. A nod tot eh iconic superhero is given with special lace tag and an insignia design upon the heels. The signature also featured Trigenic Evo's composite sole design.

The collaborative sneaker was launched alongside a custom shoe box. The sneakers were released in January 2018.

In 2022, several fashion labels such as Adidas, Disney, and Target, among others, have stepped forward to celebrate the premiere of the Marvel film. As it releases today, fans will be rushing into theaters wearing merch and the superhero-themed sneakers.

