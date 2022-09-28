Who plays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Meet Tenoch Huerta

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta will portray the villain Namor in Marvel's highly anticipated film this year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. The second installment of the blockbuster will introduce viewers to the first major MCU mutant character.

Huerta previously confirmed the news at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con after months of rumors. In addition to Huerta, other actors returning to the upcoming MCU sequel include Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as M'baku, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Iron Heart, among others.

Following King T'Challa's demise, the main focus of Wakanda Forever will be on the nation's leaders as they struggle to defend their country from intervening global forces. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who also serves as a screenplay writer alongside Joe Robert Cole. Producers include Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Here's more to know about actor Tenoch Huerta and his character in Wakanda Forever.

Actor Tenoch Huerta was born on January 29, 1981, in Ecatepec, Mexico to an indigenous family. His father, a movie enthusiast, enrolled him in an acting class, and he later studied under Carlos Torres Torrija and Luis Felipe Tovar.

Huerta made his acting debut in the 2006 movie Asi del Precipicio in a minor role. Later in 2009, he played Li'l Mago, the boss of the infamous Mara Salvatrucha gang's Tapachula faction, in Cary Joji Fukunaga's film Sin Nombre. He starred as Carlos Mamami in the biographical tragedy movie titled The 33, and Alejo in Camino, which previously premiered in 2015.

The actor made his breakthrough in the industry while playing Rafael Caro Quintero on Netflix's Narcos: Mexico in 2018. He also co-starred with fellow actor Alejandro Edda from Narcos: Mexico in The Forever Purge in 2021 as Juan, the fifth installment of The Purge franchise.

Very recently in July 2022, Huerta was confirmed to have boarded the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at this year's San Diego Comin-Con. He will be playing Namor the Sub-Mariner in the upcoming film. Moreover, talking about his role, he delivered a message in Spanish, saying,

"I’m so happy to be here. It’s an honor. I want to say something really fast about inclusion: Thanks to inclusion I am here. I wouldn’t be here without inclusion. And a lot of kids are there looking at us grinning at us because we’re here. Btw Namor is amazing!"

Tenoch Huerta's Namor is an anti-hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta will portray the first live-action, mutant version of underwater submariner Namor. Huerta explained a few differences between Namor's characterization in Wakanda Forever and his comic book version while maintaining Namor's identity as a mutant, which is consistent with his comic book history.

The main distinction between the two characters is that, whereas Namor reigns over Atlantis in the comics, he will command Talocan in the movie, and is thus "inspired by the culture and history of Mesoamerica." Huerta reportedly commented on how the character's history has been completely altered, stating,

"You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture."

Namor the Sub-Mariner has been present since 1939, but has never been represented in a live-action movie. The teaser that was presented at the comic con showed that Wakanda is currently involved in two wars following the death of noble King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman): one for Vibranium and another against Namor.

The teaser also showed a giant wave over Wakanda's throne, and given that Namor is a submariner, it is highly likely that he is the only person skilled enough to be behind such a deed. In the upcoming movie, Namor will be the ruler of Talocan, a country that is now suffering as a result of T'Challa's decision to declare Wakanda open to the rest of the world. Tenoch Huerta further stated:

"That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy. And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.

