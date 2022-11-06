Loki season 2: Expected release date and time, cast, streaming platform, and more

Loki season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated projects among MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans. The first season ended on a dark note but promised in the end-credits scene that the series will return. As fans await the release of Loki season 2, they want to uncover as much information about it as possible.

So far, we know that the second season will be released in mid-2023, as per MCU's schedule.

When and where is Loki season 2 expected to release?

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan, who is one of the latest additions to the cast, talked about the upcoming season at the D23 expo. During the the panel discussion, they revealed that Loki season 2 is set to pick up right where season 1 ended.

Kevin Feige, the primary producer of the MCU franchise, mentioned that the second season will connect the Multiverse Saga of MCU Phase 4 with Phases 5 and 6. When asked how that would be done, Hiddleston said,

"Only time will tell!"

Feige shared in the middle of many Marvel announcements at Comic-Con that season 2 will release sometime in the summer of 2023. However, we're yet to get a specific release date.

As with all MCU content, Loki season 2 will be available to watch on Disney Plus. The streaming platform usually drops new content at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET, which will quite possibly apply in this case as well.

Production for the second installment began in the summer of 2022 at Pinewood Studios and ended sometime in October. While season 1 writer Eric Martin wrote all the episodes for the season, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helmed most of the episodes.

Cast for Loki season 2

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino will return in Loki season 2 to reprise their roles. Some leaked images from the shoot showed Di Martino's Sylvie outside a McDonald's. Many fans noticed that her jacket looked similar to the employee uniforms in the '70s.

Only two new additions to the cast have been announced thus far, namely Ke Huy Quan and Rafael Casal.

Ke Huy Quan's role in the upcoming season remains undisclosed. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star was also part of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, so he joked on the D23 panel:

"I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?"

Rafael Casal will reportedly join the cast in a major undisclosed role.

Henry Cavill, DCEU's Superman, made headlines when he was rumored to play Hyperion in Loki season 2. However, Cavill recently denied these rumors and set the record straight about his involvement.

Jonathan Majors, who stars as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be returning as Kang The Conqueror.

Loki season 1 recap

Note: Spoilers ahead.

Loki season 1 started off with Loki escaping with the help of Tesseract after he's captured by The Avengers. He was then arrested by the Time Variance Authority as his getaway created a branched timeline.

At their headquarters, he underwent a long screening process and was sentenced to be pruned. However, Agent Mobius M. Mobius interrogated him and showed him the Sacred Timeline. He was then recruited by Mobius to investigate another Loki variant that attacked TVA's Minutemen across different time periods.

Loki suggested that the variant might be hidden in apocalyptic timelines, which eventually led them to their destination. Sylvie Laufeydottir, a female version of Loki, tried to run but he caught up to her. They were eventually stuck on 2077 Lamentis-1, a moon set to collide with a planet in a few hours.

Struggling to survive together, they finally bonded and Sylvie revealed that TVA workers were variants taken from the Sacred Timeline. Their efforts landed them in a confrontation with the Time Keepers, who they found out were simply robots.

Loki was sent to the Void after being pruned, and Sylvie pruned herself later on. With the help of other Loki variants, they defeated gatekeeper Alioth and reached the Citadel at the end of time. They met He Who Remains, who explained that he had created the TVA to prevent other dangerous variants from causing disruptions.

Sylvie killed him, which destroyed the Sacred Timeline. Upon returning to the library, Loki found that the three Time-Keeper statues had been replaced by a He Who Remains variant.

Loki season 2 is seemingly an ambitious project. While we are yet to find out if the show is going to deliver on the promise of bridging the MCU's Phases 4, 5, and 6, there is no doubt that it will still be a glorious spectacle to witness.

