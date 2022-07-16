"Kevin Feige hates Inhumans": Memes galore following Kamala Khan's mutant origin revelation in MCU's Ms. Marvel finale

Before the premiere of Ms. Marvel, there was speculation about how the show would adapt Kamala Khan's iconic embiggening powers from the comics. Swapping the stretchy hands with those of crystalized base projections would make fans unhappy with the change.

However, during Ms. Marvel's airing, fans warmed to Kamala's new powers as there were hints throughout that her Inhuman origin would be present. However, it didn't pan out well after seeing a show flip and make Kamala MCU's first mutant.

Before the show's release, a meme floating around claimed Kevin Feige hates Inhumans. Perhaps the integrity of the meme has held.

Marvel changed Ms. Marvel's origins in the Disney+ series

The comics and the Disney+ series of Ms. Marvel differ in tremendous ways. Given how they receive their powers and how they work, there is a difference in the visuals and the explanation of them as well.

Comics

Kamala Khan receives her powers while walking home from school and a Terrigen Mist engulfs Jersey City. She enters into a vision where she sees Captain America, Iron Man, and her favorite superhero of all time, Captain Marvel.

In the vision, she explains how she wants to be more like Captain Marvel, and after Terrigenesis takes place, she emerges from it with powers. Realizing that she can polymorph into anyone or anything, as well as stretch like Reed Richards. Essentially being an Inhuman now due to Terrigen, she takes up the identity of Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ series

In the show, she receives a bangle that has been in her family for three generations, amplifying the Noor within her. This allows her to access her powers and become the superhero of Jersey City.

With the bangle initially belonging to her great-grandmother Aisha - who took it out of the hands of a humanoid that looked like a Kree - it turns out that Kamala has been undercover for a long time.

In the end, we see Bruno reveal to Kamala that there is something more inside her genes, a mutation, and there we get our reveal of her being a mutant as a le motif from the 90s X-Men: The Animated Series plays in the background.

Fans react to the meme trending

With the long-running meme of "Kevin Feige hating the Inhumans" being a thing already, it looks like fans are starting to believe it now. With the Inhumans already being done dirty once in live-action with a show that was supposed to be a movie once, the Marvel producer has done his best to distance the franchise from it.

It's ironic how Marvel tried replacing Mutants with Inhumans as 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the X-Men movies. Now they are doing the complete opposite.

Recently, we saw Inhuman in the MCU, though, when Anson Mount reprised his role as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but even then, he had his head blown up by Wanda Maximoff.

Now with the change of Ms. Marvel into a mutant, it looks like we won't be seeing the Inhumans any time soon in the MCU. This has caused fans to react in some hilarious ways.

Nick @mainmarvel Kevin Feige when he hears the word Inhumans

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+.

