Exploring how Ms. Marvel's finale post credit relevation explains Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch's mutant origin in MCU

Ms. Marvel has ended and it ventured further away from the comic book roots of Kamala Khan. With many wondering if the series would hint towards the fact that Kamala is an Inhuman, Marvel Studios took a 180 turn and made her into a Mutant.

Now, as everything is turned over its head, Ms. Marvel officially introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Mutant as Kamala Khan. The explanation of how that came to be can get a bit confusing as it's not the same as the comics. However, it might just explain the origins of Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff as well.

Let's take a look at how Ms. Marvel's finale explains the Scarlet Witch's mutant origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How Ms. Marvel's finale might have explained Scarlet Witch's mutant origins

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the second episode of Ms Marvel, it was revealed that Kamala Khan had a genetic code within her, that was amplified by her wearing the bangle. The bangle would then go on to act as a conduit between her and the noor within her. This would make Kamala into the superhero that we would come to know and love.

In episode three of the show, we find out that the bangle might have actually been Kree's creation as Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha took it off from a blue hand. There are even connections with the Ten Rings criminal organization established.

Poster for Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the final episode, Bruno reveals that he went back and checked Kamala's genetic code. He tells her that she is more special than she thought she was as there is a mutation within her.

Here we have our confirmation of Kamala being a mutant as a brief le motif from X-Men: The Animated Series soundtrack plays.

So, how does this explain Scarlet Witch's mutant origins in the MCU? Well, this could mean that the X-Gene in Ms. Marvel has been dormant for a really long time, and that there is a conduit needed to amplify one's powers. This could probably mean experiments or something else entirely.

We know that Wanda Maximoff was put through vigorous experiments by HYDRA, and that gave her magical powers. Same with her brother Pietro aka Quicksilver, who could run extremely fast. It seems like these experiments are what might have caused the dormant genes to awaken, and to them receiving their powers.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (Image via Marvel Studios)

Neither of them have been outright called mutants yet, but it looks like we might be getting there. Also, they are the children of Magneto in comics, so if Marvel does officially call them mutants, we might probably get a retcon.

One thing is certain, if a mutant exists in the MCU, chances are that they probably don't know about it because the X-Gene within them might just be dormant. With Ms. Marvel confirming that in a way, it looks like we know how the mutants might be incorporated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

