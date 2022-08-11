I Am Groot ending explained: Can Groot Survive on its own as a character?

I Am Groot, a series of three-to-four-minute long shorts dropped on Disney+, follows the adventures of Baby Groot. The dialogue-free shorts are cute, simple, and at times exceedingly adorable, establishing the idea that although the tree-shaped hero is a part of the esteemed Guardians of the Galaxy, he has had a fair share of unique adventures.

In no particular order, the five episodes take the audience on various expeditions, sometimes on alien planets and often on the crew's ship. As an animated spinoff of the MCU, these playful and cheeky episodes are amusing to watch. Despite this, they also have a very dark sense of humor owing to Groot's own childish notoriety and propensity for being forthright.

But there is something about the latest short series, I Am Groot, that plants significant doubt in the audience about whether Groot will survive on its own as a character.

I Am Groot on Disney+ does not guarantee the loveable character's lone survival

It seems unlikely that I Am Groot will get a sequel, thus raising questions concerning the character's survival on its own in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But on a positive note, the representation of Baby Groot in a series of shorts might as well mean that something far more extensive and significant is on its way for the fan-favorite character, with these five mini-episodes serving as its preface.

Another noteworthy point is Groot's dependency on the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, making it almost impossible to lead even a single day without their assistance. Thus, it leaves little to no possibility of further spinoffs for the character.

The short titled Magnum Opus shows baby Groot making a family portrait of himself and the Guardians and, in the process, messing around with the ship and his fellow crew members. He is then confronted and interrupted by Rocket for cutting off his tail hair, causing havoc, blowing off a part of the ship, and stealing Drax's soap.

The appearance of another member of the Guardians proves Groot's insufficiency in carrying forward a series on its own. At the same time, it's important to mention that Rocket is the only other Marvel character who seems to understand the meaning behind Groot's words "I am Groot," stemming from his limited vocabulary, no doubt.

However, this doesn't discredit the fact that the series is a naive and cunning representation of the tree alien, acknowledging its superfluous presence and lending support to Baby Groot's own impulsive, chaotic actions. There is a quirky, energetic vibe to the shorts that built up in the early years of the giant Guardian at its most fragile and vociferous phase.

More about Disney+'s I Am Groot

I Am Groot's five episodes are now available to stream on Disney+, providing viewers a look at what the tree alien grew up doing. James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, maintains that the five short films, which have a combined length of around 25 minutes, are not part of the same narrative as the other Marvel Studios movies.

However, Marvel Studios Animation president Brad Winderbaum stated otherwise:

"It's a narrow window, right? It takes place between the end of Guardians 2 and before the tag scene in Guardians 2. So it's in this narrow window where Groot is in that kind of post-toddler stage of development. And it was something that really excited, James, and James also knew Kirsten [Lepore]'s work and was excited about working with her as well."

Watch I Am Groot, which is now available to stream on Disney+.

