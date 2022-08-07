What time will I Am Groot air on Disney+? Release date, voice cast, and more details explored

The highly anticipated animated show, I Am Groot, will hit Disney+ on August 10, 2022. It is a series of shorts that focuses on the numerous adventures that Baby Groot indulges in. The series' voice cast includes Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The show is helmed by Kirsten Lepore, who recently dropped the trailer for the series at SDCC 2022. Read on to find out the release time of I Am Groot on Disney+, its plot, and more details about the series.

I Am Groot release time on Disney+, plot, trailer, and more details

I Am Groot is expected to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The series consists of five episodes, and an additional five are in the making. All five episodes are directed by Kirsten Lepore and will air on Disney+ on the same day. A brief description of the series reads:

''There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! Get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.''

The flashy trailer of the series offers a peek into its wonderfully crafted world where viewers get to see their beloved Groot constantly get into trouble as it indulges in various adventures. Overall, the trailer has a charming, lighthearted tone that fans of the adorable character would certainly love.

Viewers can expect a thrilling and enjoyable cinematic ride replete with several hilarious moments involving the fan-favorite character. Kids will certainly have a lot of fun watching this series.

More details about the show's voice cast

I Am Groot features Vin Diesel, who lends his voice to the lead character of Baby Groot. He has previously voiced the character in various MCU flicks like Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and many more. Apart from that, Diesel has been a part of several iconic films over the years, including the Fast & Furious franchise, the XXX franchise, and Bloodshot, to name a few.

Bradley Cooper voices Rocket, Groot's friend and mentor. He's previously lent his voice to the character in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and more MCU installments. Cooper has played several memorable roles in acclaimed and popular films like Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, The Hangover, American Hustle, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the series also has a surprise voice cameo. James Gunn, who serves as one of the executive producers, is also a part of the voice cast as the voice of Wrist Watch.

Gunn is the writer-director of the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy flicks. Over the years, he's directed several acclaimed and popular superhero movies and shows like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Super, and many more.

Don't forget to catch I Am Groot on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

