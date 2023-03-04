Love at First Kiss ending explained: Who did Javier choose, Lucía or Ariana?

Love at First Kiss or Eres tú is a brand new, gripping Spanish romantic comedy movie that made its debut this Friday, March 3, exclusively on Netflix. Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor have acted as screenplay writers for the movie, while Alauda Ruiz de Azúa has served as the director.

Ever since the movie arrived on Netflix, it has gained a lot of positive responses from the audience due to its refreshingly unique storyline, promising acting performances and enthralling ending.

The lead cast members for Love at First Kiss include Álvaro Cervantes as Javier, Susana Abaitua as Ariana, and Silvia Alonso as Lucía. The official synopsis for Love at First Kiss, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Javier can see the future... and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There's just one problem: It's his best friend's girlfriend."

What did Javier see when he kissed Ariana in Netflix's latest Spanish rom-com movie, Love at First Kiss?

The pleasingly woven heartwarming movie chronicled the story of a man named Javier who was gifted with the power to see the future, especially what would happen in his romantic relationships. He could see the future of a romantic relationship just by kissing the person involved for the first time.

However, the gift turned out not to be as helpful, as it often became the reason for Javier's issue with commitments. But soon at the turn of events, he saw a beautiful and loving future with a woman named Lucía, while kissing her for the first time. However, the biggest issue for their relationship was that Lucía was Javier's best friend Roberto's girlfriend at the time.

However, it did not stop him from pursuing his love for Lucía and soon the two became a romantic couple. Meanwhile, Javier went on to meet another highly charming and free-spirited woman named Ariana. It was quite evident that the two had a spark between them from the very first time they met.

Something different happened when Javier kissed Ariana for the first time for experimental purposes. He did not see anything regarding the future of their relationship and it felt quite good to him. But knowing that his future was already written with Lucía, Javier stopped himself from getting romantically involved with Ariana.

Who did Javier end up with?

Javier had sorted everything out in his life as he already knew what the future held for him. But knowing everything about his life with Lucía made it dull and the lack of unpredictability and spontaneity turned their relationship quite disinteresting.

In the meantime, Javier's chemistry with Ariana was unavoidable and his fondness for her grew immensely. They both felt the same. In the end, Javier decided to let Lucía go as he wanted to give his natural instinct a chance for the first time in his life.

He went on to arrange a meeting between Lucía and his best friend Roberto, who still loved Lucía and from that meeting, the two again developed a romantic connection. At the very end, Javier chose Ariana and decided to live an unpredictable life full of surprises, starting from taking a trip with her to any part of the world.

