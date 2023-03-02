Tonight You're Sleeping With Me review: Is the brand new Polish romantic-drama film on Netflix worth the watch?

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me is the latest addition to Netflix's list of Polish romantic drama films, which made its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, March 1. It has been gleaned from a cherished book by author Anna Szczypczynska.

Anna Janyska has written the script for the movie, while it has been directed by Robert Wichrowski. Tonight You're Sleeping With Me has been produced by Krzysztof Grabowski and Katarzyna Anczarska.

As stated in the official synopsis for the Netflix movie, released by the platform:

"Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life."

Since the movie premiered, it has garnered a lot of attention from viewers for its love-triangle plotline, alluring backdrop, and cinematography.

A review of Tonight You're Sleeping With Me: The new Polish romantic drama movie feels flat due to its weak writing

A stereotypical love-triangle storyline with little mystery to make it interesting

A still from Tonight You're Sleeping With Me (Image Via Netflix)

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me on Netflix depicts the story of a woman named Nina whose marriage goes through a rough patch, but love and passion re-eneters her life when she re-connects with her old lover Janek. Written by Anna Janyska, the movie's story falls short from the very beginning as the writer fails to create any mystery.

The biggest drawback of the movie is that the audience can easily predict what is about to come throughout the movie. The story is extremely one dymentional with very little substance to keep viewers hooked. Although the audience gets a few scenes filled with chemistry and passion between the two lead characters, Nina and Janek, it is not enough to create a stream-worthy experience.

The characters in the movie are written in a very predictable manner and they lack the layers and complexity of emotions that this movie needs to be a success. Thus, it can be considered a one-time light watch, but nothing more than that.

The gorgeous location and cinematography are the sole highlights

A still from Tonight You're Sleeping With Me (Image Via Netflix)

The only saving points for Netflix's Tonight You're Sleeping With Me are the movie's immensely stunning Icelandic backdrop and impressive cinematography. Throughout the movie, the audience will get to see some picturesque locations of Iceland that are incredibly serene and visually pleasing.

The movie's cinematographer has done an amazing job of capturing the beautiful location in an even more striking manner. Long landscape shots are without a shred of doubt a treat to watch.

Especially the scene where Nina's husband Maciek can be seen roaming around the remote valleys of Iceland or the one where he climbs to a remote cottage, and the one where Nina is taken to the hospital by road in Iceland to see her husband, are all marvelously shot. However, it is safe to say that the backdrop and cinematography alone cannot save the movie.

Underwhelming acting by the lead cast added very little to the watching experience

A still from Tonight You're Sleeping With Me (Image Via Netflix)

The lead cast list for Tonight You're Sleeping With Me includes Roma Gąsiorowska, Wojciech Zieliński and Maciej Musiał, among others. The three of them have performed in a very underwhelming and moderate manner.

Although there are a few sequences where the actors have brought some realness to the characters, in most parts, they fall short in portraying the relevant emotions in a layered manner.

Roma Gąsiorowska as Nina and Maciej Musiał as Janek display a good chemistry on-screen, but it is not that impactful and feels quite flat at several moments. Scenes such as the one where Musiał's character Janek is clicking pictures of Gąsiorowska's character Nina, or the one where the two characters get involved in a moment of passion are somewhat promising but not impressive.

Other actors in the movie include Magdalena Groszek, Wiktoria Krazek, Jacek Koman, Marta Król, Filip Lipiecki, Malgorzata Mikolajczak and a few others. They have also done a moderate job throughout the movie.

