Tonight You're Sleeping With Me ending explained: Whom did Nina choose, Janek or Maciek?

Tonight You're Sleeping With Me is a brand new Polish romantic drama movie that made its debut on Wednesday, March 1, exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. The movie has taken inspiration from a highly celebrated novel by author Anna Szczypczynska.

Anna Janyska has served as the writer, Robert Wichrowski has directed Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, and it is produced by Katarzyna Anczarska and Krzysztof Grabowski.

As per the official synopsis for the latest Polish movie on Netflix, given by the streaming service platform:

"Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life."

The lead cast list for Tonight You're Sleeping With Me includes Roma Gąsiorowska, Wojciech Zieliński, and Maciej Musiał, among others. Ever since the movie arrived, it has been getting a lot of positive attention due to its intriguing storyline and emotionally driven ending.

The ending of Netflix's latest Polish romantic drama movie Tonight You're Sleeping With Me explained

How did Maciek find out about Nina and Janek?

From the very beginning of Netflix's Tonight You're Sleeping With Me, the audience witnessed Nina in an extremely unhappy marriage with her husband Maciek. The spark between the two had died and they were simply neither compatible nor passionate with each other. Maciek was always busy with work and traveling, while Nina had to take care of their children and balance her work-life at the same time.

It became exhausting for her to have a life of her own. Janek's return, who was her old love interest, into her life again ignited passion inside her. The two soon started having a romantic relationship when Nina's husband went to visit Iceland. Janek understood her properly and the two clearly had intense chemistry. Without a shred of doubt, he seemed like the perfect romantic partner for Nina.

However, the thoughts of her children and husband Maciek kept Nina from being with Janek in a complete sense. At one point, she pushed herself away from him to save her family, but after having a heartfelt conversation with her father, she realized that she did not have to sacrifice her love in order to have a happy family.

After her conversation with her father, she rushed to Janek and the two got engaged in a moment of passion. However, at that moment, Nina accidentally called her husband and he heard everything and found out about her affair with Janek.

Whom did Nina end up with at the end?

Towards the end of the movie, after finding out about Janek and his wife's romantic involvement, Maciek completely broke down. Later that day, he video-called Nina to confront her about her affair with Janek. After seeing Maciek's miserable condition, Nina decided to visit him to end things face-to-face with her husband.

However, when she reached Iceland, she found out that Maciek had gotten into a critical accident when he was trying to save another man's life. He went into a coma and was bedridden in a hospital. Iceland authorities took Nina to the hospital where he was admitted and after seeing his critical condition, Nina decided to stay there till he regained consciousness.

When Nina couldn't return to Poland, Janek came to visit her in Iceland at the hospital. He told her that he understood her situation and decided to step back and give her space but told her that he would be within her reach wherever she needed him.

Maciek woke up from the coma four days later and after waking up, all he wanted to do was get a second chance from his wife and save their marriage. When he tried to reach her, he realized that his hand was not working anymore. At that moment, Nina realized that it would be extremely hard to leave him to be with her true love Janek, given his physical state.

So, although the movie did not directly show whom Nina did choose, it was pretty much clear from the end scene where Nina was standing alone, looking at the vastness of Iceland, that she wouldn't be able to follow her heart's desire and would have to choose her family and Maciek.

