Disconnect: The Wedding Planner is a brand new Nigerian rom-com that premiered on Friday, January 13, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Highly regarded African director David 'Tosh' Gitonga is the director of the Netflix movie.

The official synopsis for Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, given by Netflix, reads:

"After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor."

Since the movie arrived on Netflix, the audience has been wondering how the Nigerian movie will unfold and if it is worth the watch. So, without further delay, let's dive right in and find out how the movie, Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, has turned out.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner - Has ambitious themes but loses direction

A story of lust and heartbreak that failed to invoke deep emotions

The romantic comedy movie chronicles the story of Otis, a man who turns to his friends to help him plan a successful traditional Nigerian wedding after his wedding planning company is scammed. The main themes of the Nigerian movie are love, infidelity, lust, heartbreak, and second chances.

Although the movie has played around with such heavy themes, it falls short when it comes to writing and fails to establish any real emotions on screen. All the characters can be seen going through emotional turmoil, but the film did a poor job of successfully presenting those emotional nuances to the audience.

The movie does not have any in-depth portrayal of romantic relationships and thus lacks in providing viewers with an emotionally driven watching experience.

Those looking for a light one-time-watch rom-com can definitely watch this film, but if one is on the lookout for a more meaningful, layered and heartfelt rom-com, then Disconnect is not worth the watch.

Promising cinematography

The only impressive feature of the movie is its cinematography. The cinematographer has done an amazing job of capturing scenes in such a way that it is bound to impress the audience. The captivating backdrop of the wedding has especially been captured beautifully.

Apart from that, scenes such as the one where Richard and Judy go for a walk on the beach, or the one where Otis is confronted by TK about their relationship, are visually quite pleasing.

Moderate acting performance by the lead cast

Pascal Tokodi portrays the lead character Otis in the film. The actor has done a moderate job of bringing the character to life on screen. The lack of depth in his dialogues has hindered his overall performance to some level. The actor's character arch is quite unpleasant, leading to it generating unlikability for the character among audiences.

Apart from Pascal Tokodi, the lead cast list also entails Brenda Wairimu, Catherine Kamau, Wale Ojo, Meg Otanwa, Tope Tedela, Patricia Kihoro, Justin Mirichii, Brian Ogola, Irene Paul, Francis Onwochei, and several others.

While they have all done a moderate job throughout the movie, no actor is truly able to establish a raw and realistic connection to their respective characters.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

