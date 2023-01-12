The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House ending explained: Did the beautiful friendship between Kiyo and Sumire stay the same? 

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is a brand new and heartwarming Japanese series that made its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The series has been adapted from Aiko Koyama's highly cherished graphic novel titled MAIKO-SAN CHI NO MAKANAI-SAN. It has been produced by Genki Kawamura.

Critically acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda has served as the showrunner for the delicately woven drama series. Hirokazu Kore-eda, Megumi Tsuno, Mami Sunada, Takuma Sato, and Hiroshi Okuyama have all acted as screen-writers for the Netflix series.

It has been directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hiroshi Okuyama, Megumi Tsuno, and Takuma Sato.

The official synopsis for The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, given by Netflix, reads:

"Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof."

The star-studded cast list for The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House includes Nana Mori as Kiyo, Natsuki Deguchi as Sumire, Ai Hashimoto as Momoko, Aju Makita as Ryoko, Mayu Matsuoka as Yoshino, and a few others.

Ever since the series arrived on Netflix, it started getting positive attention from the audience for its warm and heartfelt storyline, seamless direction, acting performances by the lead cast members, and comforting ending.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out how Netflix's The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House turned out.

The ending of Netflix's new Japanese series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House explained

Did Sumire earn the title of Momohana?

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House chronicled the heartfelt story of two close friends, Kiyo and Sumire, who left their old lives in their rural hometown to come to Kyoto and become maiko. Maiko is used to refer to apprentice geiko or geisha.

They begin residing in a Maiko house where half a dozen other maikos reside along with their two very caring managers.

From the beginning, Sumire seemed much more at ease and comfortable with the lifestyle of the apprentice geisha compared to Kiyo. Kiyo seemed a bit clumsy and not too polished when it came to the mannerisms to become a maiko.

A still from The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Image Via IMDb)

Soon, Sumire and Kiyo started attending classes for Mai, a traditional Japanese dance, which is seen as a symbol of grace and resilience. Sumire was naturally good at it, and with determination and practice, she became one of the best Mai performers. However, Kiyo failed to find a connection with the art form.

In the final episode of The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, Sumire was seen getting the honorary title of Momohana, which is given to the best Mai performers. The entire Maiko house helped her get ready for her debut as Momohana, which went splendidly.

What happened between Sumire and Kiyo at the end?

A still from The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Image Via IMDb)

Although Kiyo could not become a trained Mai performer, she found her true calling in traditional cooking. She became an amazing Makanai, a traditional cook, and began cooking for all members of the Maiko house. All this time, she had the same love and tenderness toward her childhood friend Sumire.

In the final episode, when Sumire asks her whether she regretted coming to Kyoto, Kiyo responds that she did not as she found her true love, which is traditional cooking in Kyoto, and she was happy for both of them.

While Sumire was making her first public appearance as Momohana, Kiyo was preparing one of her favorite bread snacks.

Sumire returned from the debut ceremony at the end of the final episode. She and Kiyo were then seen sitting together with utmost love and warmth for each other, enjoying their favorite snacks.

Thus, at the end of the series, Kiyo and Sumire remained best friends.

A still from The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Image Via IMDb)

