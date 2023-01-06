Woman of the Dead season 1 review: Is the latest Austrian thriller series on Netflix worth the watch? 

Woman of the Dead season 1 is the latest addition to Netflix's highly gripping list of mystery thriller series. The suspenseful woven Austrian mystery drama arrived exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, January 5, 2023. It has been gleaned from Bernhard Aichner's celebrated novel of the same name.

Nicolai Rohde is the director of the series, while Mike Majzen, Benito Mueller, Benito Mueller, Wolfgang Mueller, Nicolai Rohde, Barbara Stepansky, and Barbara Stepansky are the writers.

Woman of the Dead has a total of six episodes. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"In a vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband, a woman ends up exposing her small community's deepest and ugliest secrets."

The Netflix series has received a lot of positive reviews from both critics and viewers for its mindful and gripping storylines, captivating direction, cinematography, and arresting acting by the lead cast members.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out how season 1 has turned out.

Netflix's Woman of the Dead season 1 is a slow-burn mystery thriller series with fascinating twists and turns

A still from the series (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Woman of the Dead begins with the main protagonist Blum watching her husband, Mark, die after a mysterious car runs over him. From there, the story takes a dark turn as many astounding and chilling secrets start coming to light.

The series is quite ominious and fabricated with complex twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Viewers are bound to go on a rollercoaster ride as new mysteries unfold one by one from the very beginning till the very end.

The writers have done an outstanding job maintaining the slow-burn suspense throughout the entire series. They have also maintained the authenticity of a good old mystery thriller and have given it a modern structure and pace. The story will definitely keep viewers hooked with its intriguing mysteries and hair-raising revelations.

Jaw-dropping cinematography and brilliant direction elevated the series

A still from Woman of the Dead (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

One of Woman of the Dead's biggest highlights is its enthralling direction and cinematography. The way director Nicolai Rohde has presented the series of events feels real and relevant.

Even with so many twists and turns, the series never felt over the top or too much. The director has perfectly balanced the realistic nature of the story with a jaw-dropping landscape, making it grand and grounded at the same time.

A still from Woman of the Dead (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The cinematographer, Stephan Burchardt, has also done a remarkable job of capturing the enchanting backdrop of Woman of the Dead. The series is entirely shot in Austria, particularly in Lower Austria and Tyrol, Vienna.

The scenes where Blum is riding her motorcycle or the one where Mrs. Schönborn is standing on a snow-covered hill are absolutely stunning to witness. It is safe to say that the cinematography enhances the watching experience.

Gripping acting performances by the lead actors, especially Anna Maria Mühe

A still from Woman of the Dead (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The series is undoubtedly a one-woman show and lead actress Anna Maria Mühe, who plays the protagonist’s role as Blum, is incredible to watch. She dives deep into her character and brings out all her dark and morbid layers. The way she portrayed both grief and rage on screen is impressive.

The scene where the character witnesses her husband's terrifying and sudden death or the one where she finds Dunja is absolutely absorbing.

A still from Woman of the Dead (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Other actors on the cast list include Yousef 'Joe' Sweid, Romina Küper, Luis Vorbach, Gregor Bloéb, Simon Schwarz, Robert Palfrader, Stephanie Lexer, and Felix Klare. The entire cast has done an excellent job of portraying their respective characters on screen.

All these qualities make the Netflix series a great watch.

Don't forget to catch Season 1 of the show, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

