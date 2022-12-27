Treason season 1 ending explained: Who is the Dorian?

Treason premiered on Boxing Day on Netflix, bringing to life a fascinating tale of deception, revenge, and political fanaticism. The five-episode show premiered all at once on Netflix and depicts some similarities to the famous spy tales of James Bond, with Charlie Cox in the shoes of an M-16 agent. As the episodes progressed, it became more and more complicated.

The final episode of the spy thriller was a great ride with some shocking twists that would hold the viewer's attention very well.

The synopsis of the show read:

"Adam Lawrence was trained and groomed by MI6, his career seems set. When the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life."

After a pretty packed penultimate episode, almost too much happened at the end of the story. If you missed out on anything, here is your chance to catch up with the ending of Treason.

*Warning- Major spoilers ahead.

Treason ending explained: Who was the double agent in the ranks?

Treason's finale picked up from a very intriguing point, as has been the norm for the beginnings of all the episodes in the show, and only increased in intensity from there on.

The final episode began with Adam (Charlie Cox) and Kara (Olga Kurylenko) going to meet Malik, which Adam had set up. On the other end of the spectrum, Maddy (Oona Chaplin), who got increasingly involved in the espionage tale, sent a message to Audrey (Alex Kingston) about Adam being set up. Maddy also explained that Angelis, the head of M-16, had compromising information about every big shot in the city, giving him ultimate power.

Audrey finally agreed to spare Adam but things did not go as smoothly at the other end. After tracking down Olamide, Kara discovered a file that indicated Adam was the double agent, aka Dorian. Dede, meanwhile, confronts Adam and holds him at gunpoint. She proceeds to kill Adam, bringing an end to his role in Treason.

With the protagonist dead and still no end to the mystery of the Dorian, the next segment of Treason saw Kara and Maddy team up to lure out the real double agent. The only way to do this, as Kara explained, was to lure out the real double agent by using the intelligence they have. The double agent would surely step up to retrieve the files, which is when Kara and Maddy could take him down.

This happened when Maddy heads towards the chamber after waiting to see the one who came to claim the files and she bumped into Patrick (Adam James), who cleverly tried to get the files. This is when Maddy realized that Patrick was the double agent all along.

Maddy goes on to tell Angelis that Patrick was the Dorian while Kara confronted Patrick. Kara ended up poisoning Patrick as she bumped into him, eventually killing him. The ending saw Kara return to Russia and Maddy return to her children.

All the episodes of Treason are now streaming on Netflix.

