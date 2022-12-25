Netflix's latest spy series, titled Treason, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 3 am ET. The show tells the intriguing story of the head of M16, whose life takes a shocking turn thanks to a Russian spy with whom he's had a complex relationship.

The series stars Charlie Cox in the lead role as Adam Lawrence, along with many others essaying important supporting roles. Treason is helmed by noted filmmaker Matt Charman.

Fans of espionage thrillers would love Treason

Netflix released the official trailer for Treason on December 7, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the chaotic world that the show is set in.

The trailer majorly focuses on protagonist Adam Lawrence, who's in charge of M16. It opens with what seems like an assassination attempt on the chief of M16. It later goes on to depict some of the key moments from the film whilst ensuring not to give away spoilers that could ruin fans' viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly thrilling tone that fans of espionage thrillers would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description of the show on their YouTube channel:

''When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light. Treason, a new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies comes to Netflix on December 26th.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a character-driven spy thriller that explores a number of complex themes, including espionage, family, and national security, among various other things. Viewers can also look forward to some stunning action scenes as well.

The show reportedly features a total of five episodes, all of which are expected to hit the streaming platform on the same day on December 26, 2022.

More details about Treason cast and crew

Treason features Charlie Cox as protagonist Adam Lawrence. Cox dominates the trailer with his stunning charisma and screen presence, elevating the film to new heights. As an M16 agent, Cox perfectly embodies the traits that define his character, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from the star.

Apart from Treason, Charlie Cox has been a part of a number of popular films and shows over the years, including The Defenders, Daredevil, and The Theory of Everything, to name a few. He also played a cameo role in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Starring alongside Cox in another key role is Oona Chaplin, who plays Adam's wife, Maddy de Costa, in the show. Chaplin is perhaps best known among TV audiences as Talisa Maegyr from HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones. Her other roles were in The Crimson Field, Anchor and Hope, Taboo, and many more.

Series creator Matt Charman is widely known for Steven Spielberg's acclaimed Cold War classic, Bridge of Spies, which Charman had co-written with the Coen Brothers.

Don't forget to catch Treason on Netflix on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 3 am ET.

