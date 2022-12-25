Treason cast list and characters explored

Netflix's Treason is a spy thriller replete with intense conflicts that are likely to make the series a memorable watch.

The mini-series tells the story of a spy named Adam Lawrence, played by Charlie Cox, who is trained by a military intelligence organization called MI6. While things seem to be normal, and Adam appears to have his life in order, his past comes back to torment him. This begins an endless cycle of hate, betrayal, exposure, and lies that completely jeopardizes his life.

The show will star Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, and Olga Kurylenko in lead roles, with a number of popular faces appearing in supporting roles.

Treason cast will see some beloved actors playing key roles in the thriller

Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence

English actor Charlie Cox plays the role of Adam Lawrence, a spy trained by MI6 who seemingly has a normal life. However, everything goes down a spiral when he is confronted by his past. In a recent interview, Treason's lead actor Charlie Cox commented on his role in the series, saying:

"Adam was previously on active duty out in Baku in Azerbaikjan and wherever else he was posted, and I can’t help feeling that those situations are messy."

He continued:

"'The expression: 'You have to break a few eggs to make an omelette' is probably quite apt. Ultimately there were bad decisions made, and Adam has to be held accountable for them."

Cox is perhaps best known for portraying Matt Murdock / Daredevil in several MCU projects, including lead roles in the television series Daredevil, The Defenders, and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. The actor shot to fame for his performance in the 2007 fantasy film, Stardust.

Oona Chaplin as Maddy de Costa

Spanish-Swiss actress Oona Chaplin plays Adam's wife, Maddy, in Treason. Although the couple seem to be happy in the beginning, Adam's sudden encounter with his past complicates their marriage, turning it into a love/hate relationship.

Oona Chaplin is the granddaughter of the legendary Charlie Chaplin and the great-granddaughter of Irish-American playwright Eugene O'Neill. Apart from belonging to a celebrated acting family, she is best known for playing Talisa Maegyr in the HBO TV series Game of Thrones, Kitty Trevelyan in the BBC drama The Crimson Field, and Zilpha Geary in the series Taboo.

Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov

Olga Kurylenko plays Kara Yerzov in Treason and serves as Adam's kryptonite. She is his former lover who works for Russian intelligence and shares a complicated history with Adam. It is Kara who drives the story forward as she completely messes up Adam's seemingly normal life.

Treason star Olga is Ukrainian-French and rose to stardom for her role as Nika Boronina in the film adaptation of the video game Hitman. She is also known for her roles in To the Wonder, Seven Psychopaths, Oblivion, The Death of Stalin, and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Apart from Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, and Olga Kurylenko, the spy mini-series Treason will also see a number of actors, such as Ciarán Hinds, Adam James, Beau Gadsdon, Tracy Ifeachor, Avital Lvova, Brian Law, Joe Macaulay, and Rishi Nair, in key supporting roles.

The synopsis of Treason, according to IMDB, reads:

"Adam Lawrence was trained and groomed by MI6, his career seems set. When the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life."

Treason will stream on Netflix from Monday, December 26, 2022.

