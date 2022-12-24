Charlie Cox's Treason release date, trailer and more details

Netflix is set to host a thriller series on Monday, December 26. Titled Treason, it stars Daredevil star Charlie Cox as troubled M16 agent Adam Lawrence. Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman are at the helm.

While Hooper is known for fellow Netflix show, The Witcher, O'Gorman gained prominence for her work in Cursed, The Last Kingdom, and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The synopsis of Treason reads:

"When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light."

Treason is Charlie Cox’s second release in 2022 after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he guest starred as Matt Murdock or Daredevil in two episodes. As for films, he was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Murdock.

What to expect in Charlie Cox-led Treason?

The limited five-part series carries the tagline “question everything, suspect everyone,” which has naturally upped the excitement around the show. Reports say that the show will be about betrayal, and at its core, the series will deal with a violent love triangle.

A still from Treason. (photo via Twitter/@SyrusLoweDown)

Russian spies, complex diplomatic situations, and deadly threats promise to take the thrill to another level. The trailer, released on December 7 underlined the same.

According to the 2:23-minute-long clip, Lawrence, a “young father,” is seen having a set career and a stable personal life with his spouse, Maddy (Oona Chaplin). But his past soon catches up when Kara, a Russian spy, enters his life.

The premise released by Netflix reads:

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko, noted for her roles in Quantum of Solace, Oblivion, Mara, and Black Widow, will be seen as Kara.

Other cast members include Oscar-nominated star Ciarán Hinds, Adam James, Tracy Ifeachor, and The Crown actress Beau Gadsdon, among others.

Cox talks Treason, shooting in London, and Netflix

While speaking with a portal, Cox said that shooting Treason was a “really interesting” experience as the co-workers were all new to him. He also expressed gratitude to Netflix for hiring him again to lead the series.

This assumes significance as his Daredevil was canceled by the streamer rather unceremoniously. However, it wasn’t Cox’s fault as it was Disney that killed off rights to projects licensed to Netflix, including Daredevil.

After four years of its cancelation, Disney recently revealed details about the revived Marvel series at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Interestingly, the show was shot in Cox’s native London, so for him, it felt like he was shooting at his home. The actor said:

“It was really fun to film in London, back where I grew up. I don’t live in London anymore, so it was such a thrill, and to be back home where I started acting, near my mum and dad who still live here, and stuff like that.”

Written by Matt Charman (Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, Suite Franchise, Black Work), Treason is being backed by Netflix, Borderline Productions, Bryncoed Productions, Binocular Productions, and ITV Studios.

It can be streamed on Netflix from Monday, December 26.

Poll : 0 votes