Who plays Charlie Chaplin Jr. in Netflix film Blonde? Know all about Xavier Samuel

Blonde, the upcoming highly awaited historical fiction drama film depicting the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe, is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on Netflix.

Actress Ana de Armas will be playing the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in the movie, which is based on American writer Joyce Carol Oates' highly celebrated book of the same name, published in 2000. Well-known Australian director and screenplay writer Andrew Dominik has written and directed the movie.

Highly talented and well-known Australian actor Xavier Samuel will be seen portraying the major role of Charlie Chaplin Jr. in the upcoming film. Samuel has sparked interest among audiences ever since his first look for the film was dropped by Netflix.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about Xavier Samuel, ahead of the release of Blonde this Wednesday.

Learn all about Xavier Samuel, before Blonde makes its arrival on Netflix

Renowned Australian actor Xavier Samuel, who will be seen portraying the character of Charlie Chaplin Jr. in the Blonde, is best known for playing Monster/Adam in the 2015 movie Frankenstein. That apart, he has also essayed the role of Ed Anderson in the 2007 drama movie, September, and Ian in the 2013 drama movie, Adore.

Xavier Samuel first came into the spotlight for playing the character of Riley Biers in the popular 2010 fantasy drama movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. He was nominated for the MTV Movie Awards, Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Scream Awards for this role in the film.

The actor has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Newcastle, Angela's Decision, The Loved Ones, Anonymous, Love & Friendship, The Death and Life of Otto Bloom, Bad Blood, and others. Most recently, he played the role of Scotty Moore in the Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis.

The 38-year-old Australian actor is also well-known as a theater artist. He has played significant roles in several noteworthy plays such as Two Weeks with the Queen for Windmill Performing Arts, Osama the Hero for The Old Fitzroy Theatre, Mercury Fur for Griffin Theater and The Seagull for South Australian State Theater.

Besides that, he has been part of a few noteworthy TV series, prominent among them being the Amazon original, Tell Me Your Secrets, and Australian drama, Seven Types of Ambiguity.

In brief, about Blonde

Netflix's official synopsis for the upcoming film reads as follows:

"Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Writer and Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Chayse Irvin has acted as Blonde's cinematographer, while Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are the music composers of the Netflix movie. Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Scott Robertson and Tracey Landon have acted as the producers of the fictionalized biopic.

Apart from Ana de Armas and Xavier Samuel, the promising cast list for the upcoming movie includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Caspar Phillipson, Julianne Nicholson, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Evan Williams, Sara Paxton and several others.

Watch Xavier Samuel as Charlie Chaplin Jr. in Blonde, premiering on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

