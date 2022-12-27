Where was Netflix's Treason shot? Filming locations of thriller series explored

Treason is a brand new and highly electrifying spy thriller limited series that made its debut exclusively on the popular streaming service platform Netflix on December 26, 2022. The miniseries has a total of five episodes, all of which were released together. Matt Charman has acted as the creator of the stimulating spy thriller miniseries on Netflix.

Since its release, the series has received a lot of positive responses due to its engrossing storyline, exhilarating action sequences, gripping acting performances by the lead cast members, and captivating locations. Viewers have also been quite curious to learn all about where the limited series was shot.

The miniseries was shot entirely in Kent and London. Without further delay, let's dive right in and find out more details about the filming locations of Netflix's latest limited series.

The filming locations of Netflix's latest spy-thriller limited series Treason

A still from the series (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The filming of Netflix's limited series began back in January 2022 and ended in August 2022.

Several parts of the miniseries were shot in Borough Market along with a few other locations, entailing America Street and Southwark Park. Childwickbury Manor in Hertfordshire was also used as a prominent location in the limited series, while Kent's several southeastern were parts also featured.

One of the most highly thrilling van stunts in the miniseries was filmed on Endsleigh Street. A road closure had to be created and placed in a very specific location for the crew to capture the moment perfectly on camera.

A still from the series (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Over the area of Camden, Gordon Square Road was picked as the perfect location for a driving sequence, which included a van and bike crash. Gordon Square was also selected as one of the filming locations as it has an array of businesses and university buildings which make it fitting for control.

Learn more details about the Netflix miniseries Treason

Created by Matt Charman, the spy-thriller limited series has been directed by Sarah O'Gorman and Louise Hooper. The series creator Matt Charman has also acted as the writer of the miniseries, along with Amanda Duke.

Jean-Philippe Gossart and Balazs Bolygo have served as cinematographers for the limited five-part spy thriller series, while Jamie Salisbury has given music to it. Foz Allan, Valery Ryan, Michael Robins, Matt Charman and Bryony Arnold have served as producers for the Netflix series.

A still from Treason (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The official synopsis for Treason, given by Netflix, along with its official trailer, reads:

"When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light."

The official Netflix synopsis further reads:

"An MI6 agent's bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life."

A still from Treason (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The highly promising cast list for the series consists of Beau Gadsdon (Ella Lawrence), Ciarán Hinds (Sir Martin Angelis), Samuel Leakey (Callum Lawrence), Alex Kingston (Audrey Gratz), Joe Macaulay (PPO Pete Barnes), Tracy Ifeachor (Dede Alexander), Brian Law (CIA Agent Tao) and Olga Kurylenko (Kara), among others.

Don't forget to catch Treason, which is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes