Treason episode 2 review: A political debate in the making?

On December 26, 2022, Netflix debuted its brand-new spy series Treason, as part of the annual onslaught of new binge-worthy shows and films that have become a hallmark of OTT platforms during the holiday season. The new series is quite derivative of the Bond archetype with mentions of Russian forces, M-16, and a politically charged premise with Charlie Cox's Adam Lawrence at the center of it all.

Although the series is only five episodes long, its rich plot and numerous subplots make it a pleasure to watch. Both the pilot and the second episode got off to a strong start and used a variety of techniques to keep viewers interested until the end.

Read on for a more detailed review of Treason season 1, episode 2.

Treason season 1, episode 2 review: And the internal battle starts...

The first episode set up the plot very cleverly with Lawrence's daughter being kidnapped. This means that the episode started on a high note and did remain in that zone for quite some time.

The stakes seemed to increase significantly in the second episode, with Olga Kurylenko's Kara taking center stage and Adam Lawrence gradually reaching a crossroads in his life where he had to decide between being the model citizen and worker for his country and being the doting family man he had always wanted to be.

Of course, these are struggles that are not new to this genre. In fact, this is one of the most frequently used tropes in spy thrillers. Considering that it has been done so many times, Treason pulls it off quite well. While a lot of things in this episode may not have made sense, the show almost has the superpower of burying the flaws behind plot points and layers of mystery.

By the time the second episode ends, viewers get a better understanding of the story and a more developed view of characters like Oona Chaplin's Maddy, Tracy Ifeachor's Dede Alexander, and Callum and Ella.

The long-term struggle that begins in Episode 2 between Adam Lawrence and the country is one of its most remarkable aspects. At the end of Episode 2, there are still many unanswered questions and many avenues of the story to investigate. It's possible that in the end, none of this will be seen as politically sound or particularly logical. Nonetheless, it accomplishes the task at hand better than most shows ever could.

Treason's sophomore episode was also a gateway to affairs much bigger than Lawrence and his family. It also involved his family in the mix quite extravagantly. This is something that will gain greater prominence in the next episode/s.

Like the first episode, the second episode of Treason also ended on a cliffhanger.

All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix.

