Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda's new Netflix series, titled The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, is all set to premiere on the platform on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 3 am ET. It tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a Makanai - a traditional cook - and moves to the gorgeous city of Kyoto.

The series is based on Aiko Koyama's manga and stars Mori Nana in the lead role, along with various others essaying significant supporting roles. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda is best known for his Palme d'Or winning film, Shoplifters.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House on Netflix: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House on December 5, 2022, and it offers a peek into an esoteric world with fascinating characters. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says,

''It's like we've travelled back in time. So this is where we'll be living.''

The trailer subsequently depicts the lives of the two lead characters, who recently moved to Kyoto to pursue their dreams of becoming a Makanai. The two girls are shown learning to cook traditional meals and practicing different art forms while interacting with various people living in the house.

Overall, the trailer has a heartwarming tone that fans of the director's previous works will undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also shared a short description of the series, which reads:

''Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, this series follows Sumire, a maiko (apprentice geisha) and Kiyo, a cook at the maiko house where they live, and tells a story of their daily lives through delicious food.''

The description further states:

''Showrunner Hirokazu Kore-eda, producer Genki Kawamura and a star-studded cast including Nana Mori and Natsuki Deguchi team up for this drama adaptation of the mega-hit comic that has sold over 2.7 million copies!''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a warm, emotional drama that explores several fascinating themes like tradition, dreams, and the beauty of human relationships, among various others.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House reportedly features nine episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day, January 12, 2023.

A quick look at The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House cast and crew

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House features Natsuki Deguchi and Nana Mori in the lead roles. Both look impressive in the trailer as they capture their characters' innocence and charm with remarkable ease.

Natsuki's acting credits include Kotaro Lives Alone and Girl Gun Lady, while Nana has starred in The Forbidden Magic, A Warmed Up Love, and many more. Starring alongside them are actors like Ai Hashimoto, Keiko Matsuzaka, and many others portraying crucial supporting roles.

The show is helmed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has directed some of the most acclaimed movies of the 21st century, like Still Walking, Nobody Knows, and Shoplifters, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House on Netflix on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

