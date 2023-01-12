Disconnect: The Wedding Planner cast list revealed

Netflix's upcoming Nigerian romantic comedy, Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, recently received an update. The network has now released a cast list that is sure to pique the interest of viewers despite the lack of prior information. The film, directed by David "Tosh" Gitonga, is slated to be released on Netflix on January 13, 2023.

The romantic comedy film, Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, will feature several prominent actors from the African continent. Nothing at all has been disclosed regarding the film's characters, although we do have a cast list.

The official synopsis for Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, as released by Netflix, reads:

"After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races against the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor."

Catherine Kamau, Pascal Tokodi, and Brenda Wairimu are listed among the top-billed cast of the film. Read on for more details.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner cast revealed:

Catherine Kamau

Catherine Kamau is among the biggest names in the cast of the upcoming Netflix film. The Kenyan award-winning actress is also known as Celina. Kamau rose to notoriety with her role as "Celina" in the Citizen TV drama Mother-In-Law, which gave origin to her nickname.

Catherine, who was born on February 3, 1987, attended Chogoria High School and was a member of the theater club. She later transferred to Loreto Convent Msongari, where she was awarded the 'Miss Loreto' title. Catherine also has a degree in public relations from the Kenya College of Communication and Technology.

Her prominent works include Sue na Jonie (2017-2019), Plan B, and Disconnect. She is married to Phillip Karanja, a film director and former actor.

Pascal Tokodi

Another A-list actor on the cast list of Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, Pascal Todoki is a Kenyan musician, actor, comedian, and songwriter, who has been active for over a decade now. Officially known as Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi, Pascal featured in Citizen TV's Makutano Junction shortly after completing high school, hence making his mark on the scene.

Soon after, he made his music debut with two tracks. Pascal's other works include Groove Theory, Pray & Prey, Machachari, and Wrath. He is widely considered one of the finest actors in Kenya.

Brenda Wairimu

Brenda Wairimu, another prominent Kenyan actor, will also feature in the upcoming Netflix comedy. The actor cum model was born on May 3, 1989, in Mombasa, Kenya. She is best known for her role as Lulu Mali in the soap opera Mali.

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, Brenda studied International Business Management at USIU-Africa. She also had a minor in broadcast media. Brenda made her debut back in 2009 with Changing Times.

Her other worlds include Shuga, Kona, and Skandals kibao.

Other cast members of Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Other cast members of the upcoming Netflix show include Brian Ogola, Patricia Kihoro, Justin Mirichii, Meg Otanwa, Tope Tedela, Francis Onwochei, Irene Paul, Ozioma Jesus, and Wale Ojo.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner will premiere on Netflix on January 13, 2023.

