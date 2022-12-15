Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths cast list and characters explored

The much anticipated Mexican epic black comedy drama film, titled Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, is set to be released worldwide on Netflix on December 16, 2022. The film follows a journalist/documentarian who returns to his native country of Mexico and begins to have an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, will be director Alejandro González Iñárritu's seventh feature film and will feature Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani in lead roles.

The IMDB description for the film reads:

"An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity."

Let's take a closer look at the cast of this epic black comedy drama.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths cast revealed

1. Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio Gama

Spanish-born Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama, a Mexican journalist who visits his native country after twenty years, and gets caught up in a whirlpool of questions about his life's paths and existence.

Cacho is best known for portraying Tito the Coroner in Cronos and We Are What We Are. He received an Ariel Award in 1996 for Best Actor in the Arturo Ripstein directorial, Profundo Carmesí.

2. Griselda Siciliani as Lucía Gama

Argentine actress, singer, and dancer Griselda Siciliani plays Lucía Gama, wife of Silverio Gama in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Despite being happy together, the couple are still mourning the death of their first son, Mateo. They reside in Los Angeles with their teenage son Lorenzo.

The renowned actress has appeared in popular films like The Last Elvis, The People Upstairs, and a number of Argentine TV dramas and theater plays.

3. Ximena Lamadrid as Camila Gama

Mexican actress Ximena Lamadrid plays Camila Gama in the film. Camila is Silverio's adult daughter, whom he is extremely fond of. Gama, who is relatively new to the industry, previously appeared in the Mexican crime-drama Netflix show Who Killed Sara? where she was cast as Sara Guzmán.

Lamadrid was raised in Dubai and moved to the USA when she turned 19. The actress graduated with a degree in theater at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied for two years.

A closer look at the film's trailer

With a healthy dose of surrealism and existentialism, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' trailer promises it to be a classic Alejandro G. Iñárritu flick. The director is popular among cinema lovers for his psychological and human themes.

The anticipated movie's official synopsis reads:

"BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit."

It continues:

"The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder."

The film is written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone with music by Bryce Dessner and Iñárritu. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, contesting for the Golden Lion, on September 1, 2022, and was released in theaters on November 18, 2022.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths will be available to stream on Netflix from December 16, 2022.

