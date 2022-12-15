Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's latest film, will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the story of a Mexican journalist who returns to his home country, following which, he goes through a profound existential crisis.

The movie features prominent Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho in the lead role alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. Bardo's screenplay is co-written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths on Netflix: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for the movie on September 22, 2022, offering a glimpse of protagonist Silverio Gama's complicated life and mind. The trailer features The Beatles' classic track, I Am the Walrus, which plays throughout, ascribing a uniquely surreal vibe to the clip.

Fans of Iñárritu's 2014 classic Birdman will enjoy the upcoming film since they seem to share some thematic similarities, including existentialism, and dark humor. Overall, the trailer also has a comic and vibrant tone and promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the movie on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.''

The synopsis further reads,

"The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, viewers can look forward to a comic drama full of surreal existentialist tropes that explores the meaning and purpose of life.

The film had a theatrical release on November 18, 2022, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised its thematic ambitions, emotional depth, and performances by the cast.

A quick look at Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths cast

The film stars actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio Gama in the lead role. Gama is a journalist who's received a prestigious award, following which, he travels to Mexico, his home country. He subsequently goes through a profoundly life-changing experience as he begins to question the meaning of life as well as his purpose.

Daniel looks in fine form in the film's trailer as he portrays the numerous complex shades of his character with utmost elegance. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actor.

Featuring alongside Daniel in important supporting and minor roles are Griselda Siciliani as Lucía Gama, Iker Sanchez Solano as Lorenzo Gama, and Ximena Lamadrid as Camila Gama. Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's previous works include Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant, 21 Grams, and Babel, to name a few.

Don't miss Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths on Netflix on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3 am ET.

