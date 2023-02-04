Viking Wolf review: Is the new Netflix Norwegian movie worth the watch?

Viking Wolf is the latest addition to Netflix's growing list of Norwegian movies. The movie made its debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2022. Stig Svendsen, who directed the movie, also co-wrote it with Espen Aukan.

As per the official synopsis for the movie, dropped by Netflix:

"17-year-old Thale must move with her parents to a small town when her mother gets a job at the local police department. After a student is brutally murdered at a party that Thale attends, she suddenly becomes a key witness. Who, or rather what, was the killer?"

Ever since the arrival of the movie on Netflix, it has been getting quite a lot of positive attention from viewers due to its heart-wrenching storyline. Viewers also love its excellent cinematography and the acting by the lead actors.

A fascinating and chilling storyline: Review of Netflix's Viking Wolf

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

The Norwegian movie revolves around a teenage girl named Thale who goes berserk in the town of Nybo after getting infected by a mythical creature, a werewolf. It also showcases Thale's relationship with her mother, Liv Berg, who is a police officer, and Liv's second husband, Arthur.

Writers Aukan and Svendsen have done a good job of presenting the audience with the elements of Norwegian folklore in the modern premises. The movie's writers have impressively created a fascinating storyline steeped in the essence of conventional creature-based projects.

The film successfully makes its mark because of the manner in which the events of the movie have been narrated and showcased.

Impressive cinematography elevated the movie

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

One of the biggest highlights of the movie is its cinematography. The film's cinematography is bound to give the audience a captivating and adventurous viewing experience.

The cinematographer of Viking Wolf, Trond Tønder, has done a marvelous job of providing viewers with several hair-raising sequences. The way Tønder captured a number of highly riveting scenes in the Norwegian movie has definitely enhanced the movie’s quality.

Several scenes such as the one where Thale sees another girl being attacked, or the one where officer Berg witnesses the beast for the first time are extremely compelling.

Arresting acting by the lead cast members

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

Young actress Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne as Thale has done an amazing job in portraying all the layers of the character.

The actress has delved deep into the character and brought out all the dark nuances within. Especially scenes such as the one where she tries to hide her wounds from her mother or the one where she sees Jonas' dead body are quite gripping to watch.

Actress Liv Mjönes has also done an incredible job of playing the role of Thale’s mother and a police officer, Liv Berg. Her on-screen presence is quite strong and the way she has portrayed the layers of her relationship with her daughter is quite impressive to witness.

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

Other actors on the cast list include Arthur Hakalahti as William, Sjur Vatne Brean as Jonas Larson, Øyvind Brandtzæg as Eilert Sundas, Kasper Antonsen as Vidar, Ívar Örn Sverrisson as Olav and several others. They have also done a great job in portraying their respective characters in the movie.

Don't forget to watch Viking Wolf, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes