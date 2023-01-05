"I've never done so much parkour in my life": Wednesday star Emma Myers opens up on attending werewolf boot camp to prepare for her role

Wednesday star Emma Myers recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about attending a werewolf boot camp to prepare for her role in the Netflix show. She said,

''I've never done so much parkour in my life. It was me, like running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things..'''

In the show, Emma Myers portrays the character of Enid Sinclair, a performance for which she received widespread critical acclaim.

Enid is Wednesday's roommate at the Nevermore Academy. She's known to be an extremely loyal, intelligent, and supportive girl who deeply cares about the people in her life. Wednesday is currently the second-most watched English-language series on the streaming giant, garnering two Golden Globe nominations.

Wednesday star Emma Myers opens up on playing Enid, and more

When Jimmy Fallon asked Emma Myers jokingly if there was "werewolf training" to prepare for her role in Wednesday, he was surprised when Myers told him that she attended a werewolf boot camp to portray the character of Enid. She said,

"We did this werewolf boot camp one time. Because there's episode 6, where the parents come and all the family comes. I had four or five brothers, and they really had to get them into the werewolf spirit."

She continued,

"So they asked me to come in and do, you know, werewolf boot camp, and I was like, ''okay, what does this mean?"

Emma Myers further mentioned,

"We had these stunt guys pretending to be sheep and we would, like, crawl around them in a circle."

During the interview, Myers also spoke about Jenna Ortega's performance in the lead role in Wednesday, describing it as "flawless." She said that she is "not a good Wednesday" and that the character doesn't come to her naturally like Enid does. Myers also said that if she "even tried (to play)" Wednesday, "it would just be a disgrace."

Apart from Wednesday, Emma Myers is known for her appearances in The Glades, A Taste of Christmas, and The Baker and the Beauty, to name a few.

In brief, about Wednesday's plot and cast

Wednesday focuses on the titular character who makes the best use of her mysterious psychic powers as she looks to solve a bizarre mystery. Here's a short description of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum:

"Wednesday follows the eldest child of the Addams clan in her first year at the outcast-filled boarding school, where she contends with her emerging psychic abilities, a murderous monster on the loose and the mystery that embroiled her parents, Gomez and Morticia, at Nevermore 25 years ago. Scariest of all? The possibility of maybe making some friends with the other students along the way."

Jenna Ortega has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the lead role. Ortega's other notable acting credits include Scream, Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and many more.

The supporting cast includes actors like Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, among many others, in key roles.

The show, helmed by Tim Burton, received high praise from critics for its unique tone, writing, and thematic ambitions. Burton has directed several critically acclaimed and popular movies over the years, including Batman, Batman Returns, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, to name a few.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

