Who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix's Wednesday? Meet Catherine Zeta-Jones

Netflix is gearing up to host Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy TV series, on November 23, 2022. It is based on the fictional character Wednesday Addams from Charles Addams’ cartoon The Addams Family.

Jenna Ortega known for her roles in Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, You, and The Fallout, plays the titular character. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones will appear as her mother, the famous Morticia Addams.

Reuters @Reuters Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams on 'Wednesday,' turned out with her son Dylan Michael Douglas for the premiere of the TV series Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams on 'Wednesday,' turned out with her son Dylan Michael Douglas for the premiere of the TV series https://t.co/wyYFd9ya1z

The series marks Zeta-Jones’ debut association with the streaming giant. She was last seen in season two of Prodigal Son (2019-2021) in the role of Claremont Psychiatric Hospital’s resident medical doctor, Vivian Capshaw.

Morticia is such an iconic female figure: Zeta-Jones on her Wednesday character

While talking to the TV Times recently, the actor hailed Morticia as “an iconic female figure,” but emphasized that she wanted to put her own twist on the character.

She said that she didn't want to play Morticia as a "Halloween-costumed caricature." Zeta-Jones noted that that she wanted to find the root of the character, in the sense that Morticia had two kids and was extremely in love with her husband. The actress stated:

“We didn’t want to put Morticia in trousers just to contemporize her; we wanted to do the iconic look.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in a still from Wednesday. (Photo via YouTube/Netflix)

She added:

"So when I first put on the dress, the hair and make-up, I was just so in it that I could have been Morticia at a petrol station!"

Since the Addams Family franchise is a cult classic, the show has big shoes to fill. Addressing the apprehension, Zeta-Jones said that people would love the series as it brought the story into the 21st century and "the family is dealing with all these issues that are relevant today.”

What is Catherine Zeta-Jones' net worth?

Zeta-Jones, born 25 September 1969, is a multiple award winning actress. She's the recipient of an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and a British Academy Film Award, among others.

The Swansea, Wales native grabbed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Chicago (2002). Her other notable performances were in Traffic (2000), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), Ocean's Twelve (2004), The Terminal (2004), and No Reservations (2007).

Zeta-Jones’s net worth is $150 million (2022), most of which comes from her celluloid projects, brand endorsements, and her home décor business. When combined with her husband, Hollywood star Michael Douglas, the couple has a net worth of $350 million (2022).

When did Catherine Zeta-Jones get married?

Her father, David Jones, owns a sweet factory while her mother, Patricia, is a seamstress. Zeta-Jones has two siblings, older brother David and younger brother Lyndon.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have two children, a son named Dylan Michael (born August 2000), and a daughter, Carys Zeta (born April 2003).

The couple, who starred together in Traffic, married on November 18, 2000, and recently celebrated their 22nd anniversary. Zeta-Jones shared a picture of the two wishing her husband.

Wednesday: Cast, crew, synopsis

Gothic fantasy-horror expert Tim Burton and Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teamed up to give shape to the show. Its synopsis reads:

“Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.”

Apart from Ortega, and Zeta-Jones, the series has Luis Guzmán as Morticia’s husband and Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams.

Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie will be seen in the role of Larissa Weems, another main character. Morticia and Gomez’s son, Pugsley Addams, will be played by Isaac Ordonez.

Interestingly, Christina Ricci, the OG Wednesday Addams is also a cast member. She will enact the character of Marilyn Thornhill. She portrayed Morticia and Gomez's daughter's character in films, The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993).

