What is Eddie Izzard's net worth? Fortune explored as comedian gets spotted in Spain 

Eddie Izzard was recently seen splurging, treating and relaxing in Malaga, Spain. Papped arriving at the airport and roaming around town, fans saw the stand-up comedian sporting a fresh platinum blonde pixie cut and a pink mini dress with a pair of trainers.

Eddie Izzard seen holidaying in Spain; fans wonder about her net worth. (Image via Twitter)

Seeing her luxury vacation, fans wondered how the 60-year-old Eddie Izzard earned her fortune, and what exactly is her net worth.

What is Eddie Izzard's net worth?

Eddie Izzard, a celebrated British stand-up comedian, is known for her out-of-the-box comedy, which never fails to crack up her audience. The comedian has a net worth of $20 million, with her main source of wealth being from film and television.

Born on February 7, 1962 in Yemen, Eddie worked in street theater and then comedy clubs before becoming a known face. Eddie’s full name is Edward John Izzard. She grew to success after the year 2000, when she won two Emmy Awards for Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill, one for her writing, and the other for her performance. Her shows were a great hit, and gave her the opportunity to tour the entire US, UK and France.

Her other great comic shows include Circle, Sexie and Stripped. Having acted in movies like Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, Izzard also dabbles in voiceovers. She has worked as a voice-over artist for movies like The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Cars 2. All in all, these are the major sources that contribute to her enormous wealth.

Apart from the Emmy Awards, her other accolades include receiving a number of honors, including nominations for her portrayal on Broadway in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Being dyslexic, Eddie has claimed that she never works with a script and always nonchalantly leaps from topic to topic. Her stand-ups are mostly in English, Arabic, French, German, Russian and Spanish. She is someone who actively supports Europeanism and the European Union.

Considered to be Britain's most hilarious and loved comedian, Izzard is known for her outspoken comedic acts, funny monologues and so much more. However, that’s not all. Besides being a creative personality contributing to the world of movies and television, Izzard completed 43 marathons in 51 days for Sports Relief in 2009. She also raised approximately a million in 2016 by completing 27 marathons in 27 days in South Africa in memory of Nelson Mandela.

Eddie Izzard’s parents are Dorothy Ella Izzard and Harold John Michael Izzard. Her father was an accountant, and her mother was a midwife and a nurse. However, when Eddie was a year old, her family moved to Northern Ireland and later to Wales, which finally got them to settle in Skewen.

Speaking about being transgender, Eddie claimed that after witnessing a boy being made to wear dresses by her sister, she realized that she is indeed transgender. Describing herself as “somewhat boy-ish and slightly girl-ish,” Eddie when asked whether she would like to be addressed as “he” or “she,” she said:

“I want to be in a girl mode from now on.”

When it comes to Eddie’s income, it appears that most of what she earns is through films, movies and voiceovers. However, she is also a skilled train modeller, which also contributes to some of her income.

