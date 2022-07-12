Who was Tumi Tladi? Tributes pour in as South African Hip-Hop star dies aged 30

South African rapper Tumi Tladi recently passed away on July 10 at the age of 30. Tladi's family issued a statement confirming the South African musician's death:
“The family of SA hip-hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi today [Sunday] confirmed with profound sadness and loss of his untimely passing.”
The statement continued,
“Tumi was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole. The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”
Tladi's cause of death has not been revealed, and more information about his funeral will be released soon.
Everything to know about Tumi Tladi
Although his date of birth remains unknown, Tumi Tladi was the son of Peter Tladi, who made a significant contribution to the expansion of the live music scene in South Africa. The latter is also the chairman of Mzansi’s jazz festival, Joy of Jazz.
Tladi, whose real name was Itumeleng George Tladi, was an enthusiastic hip-hop artist whose performances radiated energy. On March 8, he posted an Instagram video in which he can be seen being greeted with applause by the crowd as he enters the stage.
In June 2020, he released the remix to his song Basadi, which featured rappers Moozlie and Rouge. The song topped the 5FM hip-hop charts, and Tumi stated in an interview that he had no intention of making a remix and only decided to do so after the song became a hit.
Tladi collaborated with various hip-hop artists like Mustbedunz and worked with DA L.E.S., Tyler ICU, Luna Florentino, and Alfa Kat. His latest video for his track Presidential was released on July 1 and featured Nadia Nakai and Mustbedunz.
Tumi was also recognised as one of the best choreographers due to his unique fusion of South African dance routines and artistic knowledge. He began dancing at the age of 11 and received praise for his performances. He took his dance training at Johannesburg’s Danceweb under Craig Bullock.
He worked on a music video for Will Smith and performed with Cassper Nyovest. Following this, he released his first song, You Ain’t Shh and became popular when the song became a hit on radio and television. He danced all around the world and represented South Africa at the Los Angeles Carnival in West Hollywood.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Tumi Tladi rose to prominence in the entertainment industry as a talented singer and choreographer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when word of his death spread:
Tumi is survived by his parents, five siblings, his niece, and nephews. Details about his personal life have yet to be revealed.