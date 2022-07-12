Who was Tumi Tladi? Tributes pour in as South African Hip-Hop star dies aged 30

South African rapper Tumi Tladi recently passed away on July 10 at the age of 30. Tladi's family issued a statement confirming the South African musician's death:

“The family of SA hip-hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi today [Sunday] confirmed with profound sadness and loss of his untimely passing.”

If you're reading this pls understand that nothing on this Earth is easy but we need to constantly get to God & Hold it down. RIP Bro Tumi Tladi This is one of my Favorite Music Videos Skits. You were so excited the day we spoke about it.

The statement continued,

“Tumi was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole. The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”

Tladi's cause of death has not been revealed, and more information about his funeral will be released soon.

Everything to know about Tumi Tladi

Tumi Tladi was a well-known rapper and choreographer (Image via tumitladi/Instagram)

Although his date of birth remains unknown, Tumi Tladi was the son of Peter Tladi, who made a significant contribution to the expansion of the live music scene in South Africa. The latter is also the chairman of Mzansi’s jazz festival, Joy of Jazz.

Tladi, whose real name was Itumeleng George Tladi, was an enthusiastic hip-hop artist whose performances radiated energy. On March 8, he posted an Instagram video in which he can be seen being greeted with applause by the crowd as he enters the stage.

In June 2020, he released the remix to his song Basadi, which featured rappers Moozlie and Rouge. The song topped the 5FM hip-hop charts, and Tumi stated in an interview that he had no intention of making a remix and only decided to do so after the song became a hit.

Tladi collaborated with various hip-hop artists like Mustbedunz and worked with DA L.E.S., Tyler ICU, Luna Florentino, and Alfa Kat. His latest video for his track Presidential was released on July 1 and featured Nadia Nakai and Mustbedunz.

Tumi was also recognised as one of the best choreographers due to his unique fusion of South African dance routines and artistic knowledge. He began dancing at the age of 11 and received praise for his performances. He took his dance training at Johannesburg’s Danceweb under Craig Bullock.

He worked on a music video for Will Smith and performed with Cassper Nyovest. Following this, he released his first song, You Ain’t Shh and became popular when the song became a hit on radio and television. He danced all around the world and represented South Africa at the Los Angeles Carnival in West Hollywood.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tumi Tladi rose to prominence in the entertainment industry as a talented singer and choreographer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when word of his death spread:

JR BOGOPA @JRafrika 🏾 Death be not proud. RIP to the young King, Tumi Tladi.🏾 Death be not proud. RIP to the young King, Tumi Tladi. 🙏🏾 Death be not proud.

lesa molapo @lesamolapo dropping this project won’t be the same without you RIP tumi tladi dawg 🕊dropping this project won’t be the same without you RIP tumi tladi dawg 🕊💔dropping this project won’t be the same without you https://t.co/i5qBShO5vM

YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 @ThisIsColbert



9 days later, he is no longer with us.

Life



RIP young man 🕊🕊

Usikhonzele kuRiky Rick, Ben Shaper, PRO, DJ Citi Lyts, Flabba, Jabba nalabanye



Tumi Tladi dropped this masterpiece with Nadia Nakai on the 1st of July, 2022

Envy @TheEnvy_SA Don Billiato @casspernyovest These new guys coming up have such a dope energy about them!!! Tumi tladi! Phantom! Cotsa Titch! Benny chil to name a few!!! They having fun!!! I love it!!! Keep turning up boys!!! These new guys coming up have such a dope energy about them!!! Tumi tladi! Phantom! Cotsa Titch! Benny chil to name a few!!! They having fun!!! I love it!!! Keep turning up boys!!! Eyyy time flies it's sad we didn't get to see what he has for us but there's still his music left. Rip Tumi Tladi twitter.com/casspernyovest… Eyyy time flies it's sad we didn't get to see what he has for us but there's still his music left. Rip Tumi Tladi twitter.com/casspernyovest…

Collen @Collen_KM RIP Tumi Tladi he will always be missed what a legend and a lovely soul! RIP Tumi Tladi he will always be missed what a legend and a lovely soul!

Jay T Mbango🇿🇦™ @JayT_Mbango 🏾South Africa has lost another great artist RIP Tumi Tladi🏾South Africa has lost another great artist RIP Tumi Tladi 🙌🏾South Africa has lost another great artist https://t.co/cBigHY6Txd

Kesley K-Dash Shabangu @KesleyDash RIP Tumi Tladi,i won't pretend i was a big fan,i know about 5 of your songs that's it,nonetheless from one great artist to a decent artist, rest in peace RIP Tumi Tladi,i won't pretend i was a big fan,i know about 5 of your songs that's it,nonetheless from one great artist to a decent artist, rest in peace https://t.co/rQBHeQ1xkP

The Don🥀 @Paps__Bacela Tumi Tladi was one of the nicest gents you’ll ever meet. RIP dawg Tumi Tladi was one of the nicest gents you’ll ever meet. RIP dawg❤️

Tumi is survived by his parents, five siblings, his niece, and nephews. Details about his personal life have yet to be revealed.

