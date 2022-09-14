Watch: Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon play a brutal guessing game 

Serena Williams, who retired from professional tennis a couple of weeks ago, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the American legend talked about a lot of aspects of her life on and off the court, she also had a lot of fun on the show.

For a guessing game called Catchphrase, Williams teamed up with the host of the show Fallon. They were up against the duo of singer Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, also known as Black Thought, and actor-cum-director Justin Long. The game demanded that a member of the team draw a clue and get their partner to guess it as soon as possible.

The hilarious yet stressful game showed all four participants at their animated best as everyone desperately wanted to win. Clues like Pumpkin Spice, Tic Tac Toe, Little Mermaid, Deuce, Slim Jim, Square Dancing, Turtleneck, and Baguette were successfully guessed.

The ones that either couldn't be guessed or guessed after the stipulated time were Roomba, Claw Machine, and Corn Maze. Serena Williams and Jimmy Fallon's team ended up winning the game.

"I’m not going to be relaxing" - Serena Williams on her post-career life

Serena Williams after finishing her last match at the 2022 US Open

At the start of August, Serena Williams announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2022 US Open, bringing her 27-year-long glorious tennis career to an end. She kicked off the final Grand Slam of the year by defeating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. However, her journey came to an end with a third-round loss against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, which meant that she stood retired.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams spoke about her life after tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that she had a lot of things on her mind that she had been wanting to do for years, but couldn't because of tennis, and that it was finally time for her to enjoy those aspects.

“I think retirement is something that is super-earned and that people work really hard for," Williams said. "I feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give and there’s a lot more that I want to do, so I’m not going to be relaxing, there’s so much more for me.

"I feel like it’s more of an evolution of Serena. There’s so many things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years and I’ve had such a passion for tennis for so long that I’ve never done them. Now it’s time for me to start to enjoy those things," she added.

