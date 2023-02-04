True Spirit on Netflix: Is the survivalist drama based on a true story?

True Spirit is a brand new survivalist drama movie that made its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2023. Cathy Randall, Sarah Spillane, and Rebecca Banner have served as writers for the movie. Spillane has also acted as the director.

Danny Ruhlmann has served as the movie's cinematographer, while Nick Wales has given music to it. The official synopsis for True Spirit, given by Netflix, reads:

"A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world."

Ever since True Spirit arrived on Netflix, it has been getting a lot of positive attention from viewers worldwide for its highly inspiring and thrilling storyline and gripping acting performance by Teagan Croft, who plays the lead character Jessica Watson.

Viewers have also been wondering whether the movie is based on a true story. To answer that, yes, the movie is based on the true story of a 16-year-old teenage girl named Jessica Watson from Australia and her epic worldwide expedition.

From early childhood, Jessica Watson aspired to become a sailor and sail all across the world. Her mother, Julie Watson, played a massive role in inspiring her to fulfill her dream. Jessica was only eleven when she and all her family members were residing on a boat.

During that time, her mother used to read the book Lionheart: A Journey of the Human Spirit by Jesse Martin to all her children. This experience influenced Watson to develop her deep passion for sailing. Her sailing journey began when she was just 16.

Jessica accomplished a sailing experience of 6000 coastal miles and 6000 ocean miles. She started on October 18, 2009, from Sydney Harbor in her now-highly-famous boat named Elsa’s Pink Lady.

During her journey, Watson passed near Fiji, New Zealand, Kiribati, Cape of Good Hope, Cape Horn, Cape Leeuwin, and South East Cape. She also entered and crossed oceans, including the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and Indian Ocean.

Watson completed her entire journey within a total of 210 days. On May 15, 2010, she returned to Sydney harbor.

After the highly astonishing and dangerous expedition, Jessica Watson became a national hero. She even received the honorary title of the 2011 Young Australian of the Year. In 2012, Watson also received the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia.

Later, Jessica Watson wrote a novel about her incredibly challenging sailing experiences. The book was titled True Spirit: The Aussie Girl Who Took On The World.

True Spirit cast list explored

The promising cast list for the new Netflix biopic movie entails Teagan Croft as Jessica Watson, Cliff Curtis as Ben Bryant, Josh Lawson as Roger Watson, Anna Paquin as Julie Watson, Todd Lasance as Craig Atherton, Alyla Browne as Young Jessica Watson, and a few others.

