Netflix's new movie, True Spirit, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The film is about the real-life story of an Australian teenage girl named Jessica Watson, who sets out on an adventurous mission to travel the world via sea. The film depicts the numerous challenges she faces and how she ultimately manages to accomplish her dream.

The movie features Tegan Croft in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting roles. True Spirit is helmed by Sarah Spillane, who has co-written the screenplay with Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall.

True Spirit trailer maintains a hopeful, adventurous tone

On January 9, 2023, Netflix dropped the official trailer for True Spirit and it offers a peek into the adventurous life of protagonist Jessica Watson, who wants to travel the world by sea. The trailer opens with Watson recording a video wherein she says:

''Hi, I'm Jess. Welcome to my video log. Traditionally sailors keep logbooks, but you can't deprive me of screen time for half a year.''

The trailer then establishes her ambition as Watson wants to become the youngest person to sail around the world. Subsequently, it depicts a number of key moments from the film but doesn't give away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewers' experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains an enthusiastic, hopeful, and adventurous tone that fans of survivalist and inspirational dramas would certainly enjoy. Here's a short description of the movie, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''Australian teenager Jessica Watson braves turbulent seas, violent storms and months of isolation on her mission to be the youngest person to sail around the world. Based on Watson’s incredible real-life story, True Spirit depicts her extraordinary voyage at age 16.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer for True Spirit, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining, emotional, and inspirational drama that explores a number of interesting themes like travel, human desire, and determination.

A quick look at True Spirit cast and crew

The film stars Teagan Croft in the lead role as Jessica Watson. Watson is a young, ambitious, and lively teenage girl who wants to sail around the world. Watson's desire to travel and the numerous challenges and struggles she faces along the way form the crux of the story.

Teagan Croft looks brilliant in the lead role as she wonderfully embodies her character's inherent enthusiasm, liveliness, and determination with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the star.

Apart from the new survivalist movie, Teagan Croft has appeared in quite a few shows and films over the years, including Titans, The Osiris Child, and Home and Away. Starring alongside Croft in key supporting roles are actors like Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, and many more.

Director Sarah Spillane's credits include Around the Block, The Manual, and The Dog Who Spoke with Gods. Apart from co-writing and directing the film, Spillane also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Don't forget to watch True Spirit on Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3 am ET.

