Meet the list of actors returning in Titans Season 4

Titans is ready to jump back into another season of intense drama and action this week, with the premiere of the DC show's fourth season. Split into two parts, the 12-episode fourth season has been a hot topic of discussion amongst comic book fans. Though there has been a sharp rise in superhero content over the past few years, Titans remains one of the most popular in the lot.

The first part of the new season will premiere on November 3, 2022, with two episodes on the first day, followed by one episode each week. This veteran superhero show follows the young heroes of the DC universe.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This gritty take on the "Teen Titans" franchise follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special girl possessed by a strange darkness, get involved in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy join them along the way as together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes fighting evil."

Thankfully, the main cast is returning for the new season alongside new villains like Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) and Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan).

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing

Gotham's own Nightwing has been one of the pivotal characters of the Titans from the very start. Brenton Thwaites, an Australian-born actor, has perfectly embodied this role for the last three seasons.

Thwaites began his acting career with independent films but quickly became a household name with the Fox8 Australian teen drama series, Slide. He followed it up with successful appearances in Home and Away. He also appeared in films like Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, Oculus, and Ghosts of War.

Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire

Anna Diop has also been a pivotal part of the Titans universe with her brilliant portrayal of Kory Anders, aka Starfire. The Senegalese-American actress and model shot to fame in the same role.

Born in Senegal, Diop moved to New York at 16 to pursue a career in acting and modeling. After many recurring roles, such as her appearance in Everybody Hates Chris, Diop appeared in the thriller series Quantico. She also recently made headlines with her role in Jordan Peele's Us.

Ryan Potter as Beast Boy

Ryan Potter, the voice actor behind the acclaimed Big Hero 6, will also return to play Beast Boy, another pivotal character in the series. Born in Portland, Oregon, the young actor began his career in the martial arts-themed program titled Supah Ninjas. After becoming a teenage sensation, he also played the protagonist in Big Hero 6. His other works include Figure It Out, Lab Rats: Elite Force, and Running for Grace.

Other cast members of Titans season 4

The other cast members of the fourth season include Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake/Robin, Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood, Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.

Titans season 4 will premiere on November 3, 2022.

