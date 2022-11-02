When is Titans season 4 part 1 coming out on HBO Max? Episode titles, release schedule, and more explored

The first part of the fourth season of DC's Titans is all set to premiere this week, bringing back the familiar teenage superheroes and their new villains. The popular show has been off the air for over a year. After a long wait, the new season is all set to surprise and thrill the fans with some great new plotlines and significant characters from the DC verse, like Lex Luthor (played by the brilliant Titus Welliver).

The fourth season will also feature a host of new enemies like May Bennett/Mother Mayhem (Frank Potente) and Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar). Moreover, this season will feature only 12 episodes, deviating from the usual 13-episode seasons familiar to the series' fans. If the trailer is to be believed, then Lex Luthor will be the new big bad this season.

DC Titans @DCTitans #dctitans 3 days until the descent to madness begins when season 4, part 1 premieres on @hbomax 3 days until the descent to madness begins when season 4, part 1 premieres on @hbomax. #dctitans https://t.co/PjHbphtCjj

Titans season 4 part 1 will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, November 3, with two episodes. The show will continue to drop one episode each week till December. The first half of the superhero show will contain six episodes. The other six episodes of the season will premiere somewhere around 2023.

Titans season 4 trailer: A new big bad, lots of new plotlines

The series has always amazed DC fans with its bold and curious representation of the Teen Titans. Be it Nightwing's (played by Brenton Thwaites) storylines or the upcoming dilemma of Conner Kent, aka Superboy (Joshua Orpin), the series seems solid to the core.

The new season should not disappoint in that regard. The trailer for the upcoming season hints at a lot of supernatural elements, coupled with some great new characters that will test our young superheroes to their limits. The synopsis for the new season reads:

"Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before. Season 4, Part 1 of Titans premieres November 3 on HBO Max."

There will also be some major events involving Superboy with Lex Luthor, whose DNA was used to make Superboy, who will appear in the first episode. Following a tradition long used by Titans, the first episode is titled Lex Luthor. It will premiere with Mother Mayhem, the second episode's title. The other four episodes set for a release this year are Jinx, Super Super Mart, Inside Man, and Brother Blood.

According to rumors surrounding the show's latest season, Superman could also make an appearance in this one. That will be some plot development, especially with Luthor now in charge of the villain duties.

catch @josephmorgan as sebastian when season 4, part 1 premieres november 3 on one way or another: he's going to change the world.catch @josephmorgan as sebastian when season 4, part 1 premieres november 3 on @hbomax one way or another: he's going to change the world. catch @josephmorgan as sebastian when season 4, part 1 premieres november 3 on @hbomax. https://t.co/Bl8aXk0YHC

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson and Joshua Orpin as Conner.

The first part of the show's fourth season will conclude on December 1, 2022, on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

