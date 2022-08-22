3 new DC movies and show releasing in 2022

DC gave a bunch of blockbusters this year, including The Batman, which was released in March 2022, breaking box office records worldwide. It became the second biggest release after Spider-Man: No Way Home in the post-pandemic era. The film starred Robert Pattinson in the titular role and impressed the audience with its action-packed scenes, genius cinematography, and the return of the classic Batman.

The latest DC release, The Sandman, became the most-watched show on Netflix, grabbing the top position on the trending shows chart. The show revolves around a mythical creature who controls all dreams but was captured for a century and must now do some damage control that his absence has caused.

But don't fret, DC is not yet done creating magic and has some amazing titles lined up for the remainder of 2022. It's going to be a good year for DC fans with characters - new and old - coming to their screens. Dwayne Johnson recently stirred the internet with his talk of making a Black Adam (2022) spin-off and expanding the DC universe.

In his interview with Total Film magazine's latest issue, Johnson suggested that,

"When it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

So hold your breath and make note of these upcoming DC TV shows and movies of 2022.

Mighty supervillains and fiercely loyal butlers - here's a list of anticipated DC releases

1) Black Adam, October 2022

From the looks of it, Black Adam could become the biggest DC release of the year with Dwayne Johnson in the eponymous role. There's already a lot of buzz around the movie, and quite deservedly so.

Black Adam is a quintessential superhero who can fly, tear down walls, take bullets unscathed, and on top of it all, he can shoot lightning blasts from his fists. The catch, however, is that he is not a superhero, but rather an antihero who is as strong as Superman but lacks empathy - a quality that makes Clark Kent the Superman. He has his own vices, and the audience will have a hard time choosing whether to hate him or love him.

The film has a stellar cast comprising Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Jennifer Holland, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra of Orphan (2009) fame. The film is all set to hit the theaters on October 21, 2022.

2) Pennyworth, October 2022

The wait has finally ended for eager fans, and it has been confirmed that Pennyworth will be renewed for a third season, which will air sometime in October 2022. The show, which aired its first two seasons on Epix, has been taken up by HBO Max, where subscribers can watch its upcoming and previous two seasons as well.

With the latest teaser release of the show, HBO announced that the third season will have a new title that will clear up any confusion about the show. It will now be called, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

The show first aired in 2019 with Jack Bannon in the titular role. It revolves around Batman's confidante and butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a young British soldier who is trying to set up a security firm when he gets hired by a young Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge. It gives an insight into the life of Alfred Pennyworth, who goes on to become an indispensable part of the Wayne family.

The show also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. The show will air on Otober 2022, though the exact date is still not out.

3) Shazam! Fury of the Gods, December 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to theaters this Christmas 2022, and DC fans are psyched to see the sequel.

Shazam! was added to the DC extended universe in 2019 and instantly became a hit among the audience. The superhero is unlike any other DC hero because he is funny, clumsy, and sweet. Not only this, but Shazam has his family by his side to fight evil, which makes him even more special as a hero.

In the upcoming movie, we will see the Shazam family return to screens to take on the daughters of Atlas. The daughters are displeased that a bunch of kids 'stole' the powers of all gods and are coming for them. Billy Baton, Shazam's alter-ego, shall protect his family and the world from their wrath.

The film stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel portraying Billy Baton again. The rest of the cast also remains the same, with Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou returning to the screen. The movie will also star some new actors like Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler as the daughters of Atlas.

The film will be released just two months after the premiere of Black Adam, a movie based on the regular foe of Shazam's in DC comics, on December 21, 2022 only in theaters near you.

