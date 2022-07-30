How DC turned Alfred Pennyworth into a superhero in Harley Quinn animated series? All about The Macaroni

Harley Quinn Season Three has finally come back after a long hiatus. Premiering its first three episodes this week, the show saw a blooming romance of Harlivy and even gave us some more villains and action this time around.

However, those weren't the only new things we got, we also saw the Batfamily expanding with the return of Nightwing and another superhero.

The Macaroni makes his return to Harley Quinn as Alfred Pennyworth runs through the streets of Gotham, helping the Batfamily. With his return in episode two of season three, let's look back on how the character came about to be and how the Macaroni fits into the crazy world of the show.

What are the origins of the Macaroni in the Harley Quinn TV series

Season two of Harley Quinn saw the development of many storylines. At the end of season one, Bruce Wayne took a brutal beating and was in a coma for a good chunk of time. With no one there to protect Gotham, Alfred Pennyworth - his loyal buttler - took up the responsibility to become the hero that Gotham needs.

Kitted out in gentlemen's clothes plucked straight from the Victorian era, Alfred took on the identity of the Macroni and started fighting criminals in Gotham. A new savior was out there, and this time it wasn't Batman.

Even when Bruce wakes up, Alfred keeps his identity as the Macroni a secret from him, and tells Wayne to rest up until he is healed. Bruce then goes against his orders and gets Lucius Fox to make him a super suit.

Decked out in a completely new suit that makes him even more powerful, Batman is back out on the streets of Gotham, that's until he meets Bane.

With Bane putting a complete clinic on him and Bruce on the verge of death as Two Face's goons creep up on him, the Macroni reaches right in time to save him and gets some help from Batgirl as well. There is a new Batfamily in town now.

Batgirl and the Macaroni fighting side by side (Image via HBO Max)

While Alfred didn't get to do much during episode two of Harley Quinn Season Three, it was still fun to see this personality back in action. In the comics as well, Alfred gets to do a bunch of stuff that's extremely cool.

Alfred Pennyworth was a former SAS soldier in many comics. Having been trained in combat, there have been multiple occasions where Alfred has put himself in fights with some of Batman's most notorious villains. Going so far as to even training Bruce in close-quarter-combat after the death of his parents.

Alfred beats up Superman in Injustice (Image via DC Comics)

His most famous superhoic act in recent years was in Injustice though. When Superman breaks into the Batcave and breaks Batman's back, Alfred consumes the 5-U-93-R pill, which gives people superstrength.

He then beats Clark up to an absolute pulp and even leaves him with a broken nose. Guess you should never really hurt anyone close to Alfred Pennyworth.

If you want to check out more of the Macaroni, then be sure to tune in when Harley Quinn Season Three premieres its fourth episode next week.

