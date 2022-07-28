''Perfection'': Fans can't get enough of Harley Quinn as season 3 drops first three episodes

After a memorable second-season finale, the highly-anticipated third season of Harley Quinn premiered on HBO Max, which saw Harley and Ivy share a passionate kiss. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment to drop, and now Twitter has exploded with excitement following the premiere of the first three episodes. One viewer praised the first two episodes of the season, describing them as ''perfection.''

The first two seasons of the show received high praise from critics for its storyline, visual aesthetics, and characters. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter goes wild as Harley Quinn season 3 hits HBO Max

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the first three episodes of Harley Quinn season 3. Many praised the three episodes, with some saying they've already re-watched them. Twitter was flooded with praise for the show's iconic duo Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Harley Quinn season 3:

alexis 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 @stabbedbyjim What a great way to start the season!! I am so hyped for the rest of it #HarleyQuinn What a great way to start the season!! I am so hyped for the rest of it #HarleyQuinn

Fiona @figPYBFO i'm 3 minutes in to #HarleyQuinn season 3 and this show is giving us Everything i'm 3 minutes in to #HarleyQuinn season 3 and this show is giving us Everything

♦️𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗻𝘇𝗲𝗹_𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱♦️ @quinzel_world #Harlivy Just finished episode 3 of #HarleyQuinn S3 was laughing so much during each episode. I can't wait for more to drop!! #HarleyQuinn Just finished episode 3 of #HarleyQuinnS3 was laughing so much during each episode. I can't wait for more to drop!! #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy

NegativSchinken @NegativSchinken



That show is everything one could hope for in an explicit adult animated comedy DC-Show I just found out that #HarleyQuinn is back in #HarleyQuinn S3That show is everything one could hope for in an explicit adult animated comedy DC-Show I just found out that #HarleyQuinn is back in #HarleyQuinnS3 🎉That show is everything one could hope for in an explicit adult animated comedy DC-Show 😍

ؘ @BEENLlKETHlS makes me so excited for the rest of the season !! loved the first three episodes so muchmakes me so excited for the rest of the season !! #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn S3 loved the first three episodes so much 😭 makes me so excited for the rest of the season !! #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinnS3

Fans have been raving about the first three episodes, and many are already waiting with bated breath for the rest of the season to unfold. The remaining episodes will follow the weekly-release format, with the finale set to air on September 15, 2022.

More details about Harley Quinn season 3 trailer and plot

On July 11, 2022, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the third season, which offers a peek into the show's wonderfully crafted world replete with fan-favorite characters. It begins on a fun note as Harley addresses the viewers and mentions the ''trailer editors who've been burning the midnight oil.'' The trailer is full of thrilling events set to unfold this season. It has an overall fun and romantic vibe, and fans of the show can expect the latest installment to be as good as the previous two.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max shared a brief description of season 3, which states:

''The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.''

A quick look at Harley Quinn voicecast

The series features Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, who lend their voices to Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, respectively. Bell also voices Barbara Kean and Cheryl. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several other actors as part of its voice cast, including:

Ron Funches as King Shark

Alan Tudyk as Joker/Clayface

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

The voice-acting on the show has received high praise from critics.

Don't miss Harley Quinn season 3, streaming now on HBO Max.

