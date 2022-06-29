''Who else is pumped?'': Fans can't wait for Harley Quinn Season 3 as HBO Max releases official teaser

HBO Max has released the official teaser for the much-awaited third season of Harley Quinn.

The animated series centers around the titular character who sets off on a life-changing journey after her devastating break-up with the Joker.

The third season will premiere on HBO Max on July 28, 2022, and fans are eagerly anticipating it. Many took to Twitter after the release of the teaser to express their excitement for the upcoming season.

Several fans discussed the plot and character arcs of the third season, while others expressed enthusiasm for its release.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Harley Quinn @HarleyPosts #HarleyQuinnS3 i just know you guys are as excited as I am for Harley Quinn The Animated Series S3 release 🤧 #Harlivy i just know you guys are as excited as I am for Harley Quinn The Animated Series S3 release 🤧 #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 https://t.co/zJsUhErZXs

Fans are clearly stoked about the third installment of the series. Many are excited about the Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy arc, and #Harlivy has been trending all over Twitter.

Harley Quinn Season 3 teaser

HBO Max dropped the official teaser for Harley Quinn on June 28, 2022, which offers a peek into the bizarrely magical world of the titular character. The trailer mentions the return of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max also shared a brief synopsis of the season, which reads:

''The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.''

The finale of the second season ended on a romantic note, with Harley and Ivy sharing a passionate kiss. Fans can expect another thrilling ride featuring the fan-favorite character.

Harley Quinn plot and voice cast

Harley Quinn depicts the numerous misadventures of its titular character, who sets off on a journey of self-discovery after her split with the Joker. The official synopsis of the series on DC Comics reads:

''Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy—the Legion of the Doom.''

The first season was released in 2019 to high praise from critics and viewers. Many critics praised the series' top-notch animation, characterization and humor. Others highlighted the series' unique LGBTQ representation through the Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy arc.

The show features several prominent actors as part of its voice cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell and Alan Tudyk, among many others.

Harley Quinn is created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, who also serve as the executive producers.

Don't miss Season 3 of the show on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.

