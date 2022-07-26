Harley Quinn Season 3 cast list: Who plays what role in HBO Max animation series

The wait for Harley Quinn is almost over. Based on the badass DC character, the popular series is back with a third season after a long wait of two years. The show follows the mischievous adventures of Harley and her partner in crime as well as new romantic interest Poison Ivy.

Season two left off at Ivy's wedding, where we saw her run away with Quinn. This sets the premise for the long-anticipated romance between our favorite anti-hero, Harley and Poison Ivy.

Season 3 arrives on July 28, 2022, on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The complete cast and character list of Harley Quinn Season 3

Here is a complete character and cast guide of the HBO max series.

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress best known for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory and Cassandra in The Flight Attendant. She has been voicing our favorite anti-villain from DC, Harley, since 2019.

Quinn is a comic relief henchwoman for The Joker. She was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for DC Comics.

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Lake Bell is another popular actress, screenwriter, and director known for starring in several television series, including Boston Legal, Surface, and How to Make It in America. She is also known for her role in the 2015 film No Escape.

Bell voices Poison Ivy in the HBO series. Created by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino, Poison Ivy is a popular villain mostly appearing in Batman stories. Ivy is Quinn's love interest in Harley Quinn.

Alan Tudyk as Clayface

Clayface is a member of Quinn's notorious gang. The character is a shape-shifting humanoid figure made of clay.

The character is voiced by Alan Tudyk in the HBO series. Tudyk is an American character actor acclaimed for his roles as Tucker McGee in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil and Hoban "Wash" Washburne in Firefly. He is also popular for his role in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

Christopher Meloni is an acclaimed television actor with roles like Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

He plays Commissioner Gordon in the HBO series. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Gordon is one of the good guys and Batman's ally. We will see quite a bit of him in the upcoming season of Harley Quinn.

Supporting roles

Apart from the main heroes and villains we can expect in Harley Quinn, there are supporting characters who add just as much to the story. Here is a list of the remaining characters and who voices them.

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Diedrich Bader as Batman

James Adomian as Bane

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Catch the series airing its third season soon on HBO Max.

