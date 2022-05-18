From 'Kiss Kiss Bang Stab' to 'Mad Love': 10 best Harley Quinn comics

Harley Quinn has a special place in fans' hearts. She was a character who was an original creation for Batman: The Animated Series and successfully made the jump to comics. It's not common for that to happen because more times than not, the character doesn't live up to the hype.

Harley has been around for roughly thirty years and continues to garner fame. She came to prominence in Batman: The Animated Series, successfully made the transition to comics, and stole the spotlight in both Suicide Squad movies. She's quirky, witty, funny, a little homicidal, but most importantly, loads of fun.

10 Harley Quinn issues you best pick up

1) Kiss Kiss Bang Stab

A kiss on Batman's cheek (Image via DC Comics)

You might think that her best stories, or any character's for that matter, are her ongoing storylines. That's not the case here. Kiss Kiss Bang Stab collects a series of one-shots that does more for Harley Quinn in the way of character development than some of her in-depth stories. Each one-shot progresses the clown princess away from villainhood and towards anti-hero territory.

Batman, of course, makes an appearance and the two bond over common interests. Amanda Conner writes Harley in a unique way that keeps fans wanting more.

2) Batman: Harley Quinn

Artwork by Alex Ross (Image via DC Comics)

Paul Dini, the creator of Batman: The Animated Series and Harley Quinn, is the one that transitioned her from television to the comics. In this story, we see her introduced to the comic universe as we dive deeper into her backstory.

Dini managed to maintain most of her character traits from the animated series while adapting her and making the necessary changes for her to fit into DCU. While the cover is by Alex Ross, the interior art is by Yvel Guichet.

3) Breaking Glass

Teenaged Harley (Image via DC Comics)

Another origin story for the former psychiatrist, but with a twist. Breaking Glass puts Harley in a high school setting along with a lot of familiar faces. It might have been a bit jarring for fans to read this tale by Mariko Tamaki, but she writes it so brilliantly. It makes the character far more relatable than previously imagined.

The story shows the character living above a cabaret, dealing with her parents' divorce, and taking action against sociopolitical issues in an extreme manner. This ends up being the method through which she is introduced to a life of crime.

4) Harleen

A refreshing origin (Image via DC Comics)

We're just getting all the different variations of this character's origin story out of the way. Harleen takes another look at Harley's origin. This time around, we're shown her life as psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel who works in Arkham Asylum. Obviously, a fall from grace follows as the story shows how her relationship with Joker began, ending her sanity once and for all.

Harleen is often touted as the definitive origin story for Harley Quinn. It changes a few things and dives deeper than ever before. Harleen is the comic to pick up if you want to know this character inside and out.

5) Injustice

Wedding to stir things up (Image via DC Comics)

If you are a fan of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn being in a relationship together, this is the comic for you. It might not take place in the main DC continuity, but it truly is a happy moment in such a dark universe. The events of Injustice take place in a universe where Superman has become a dictator and tossed all his morals out the window.

6) Kicked in the Teeth

The Suicide Squad struggles to break free and not rat (Image via DC Comics)

Suicide Squad apprised casual fans of Harley Quinn and her quirks since her big-screen induction. She had a starring role on the villainous team in the comics for some time before being adapted to film.

This is an entertaining story where each member of the team has been arrested and is being interrogated. None of them want to confess to anything, so they devise a plan to escape their incarceration.

7) Little Black Book

Wonder Woman with Harley (Image via DC Comics)

Most comic book fans are familiar with Deadpool wanting to be a member of the X-Men or Avengers. It's kind of a running gag of his, going so far as having his own X-Men outfit. Harley Quinn isn't much different in the Little Black Book. She just wants to team up with a superhero, Wonder Woman to be exact.

This is another masterpiece by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti that follows several team-ups between Harley and other superheroes in the DCU. From Zatanna to Lobo, Harley teams up with everyone. There's also a brief, yet interesting, tryst with an alternate version of herself.

8) Mightier Than The Sword

An Animated Series tie-in (Image via DC Comics)

Ty Templeton writes a brief story that sees Harley released from Arkham with a clean slate. Upon her release, Harley decided to write a tell-all about her time with the Joker. That's a no-no in his book. Tim Drake and Dick Grayson chose to step in and help.

Ty Templeton brings a level of levity to the comic that was necessary after Paul Dini's intense run with Harley Quinn. It's a fun story with some hijinks that is sure to entertain its readers. With artwork similar to the animated series, it's also sure to appeal to older fans.

9) No Good Deed

Harley tries her hand at heroism (Image via DC Comics)

Following The Joker War, Harley Quinn returns to Gotham with the decision to help in the rebuilding process. It's another story where Harley wants to reinvent herself, this time as a hero. It's an interesting examination of her character to see where she fits best on the spectrum of morality. She tries to make good choices while maintaining her unpredictability.

Stephanie Nicole Phillips pens this story, bringing a new voice to Harley Quinn, the Maid of Mischief. The humor from the character blended with the seriousness of the story work really well together. Harley also receives a new costume from artist Riley Rossmo.

10) Mad Love

Harleen becomes Harley (Image via DC Comics)

Written by Paul Dini and illustrated by Bruce Timm, Mad Love shows the cycle of abuse between Joker and Harley. This story sets the groundwork for the character in the future of the DCU. Paul Dini shows the character as an absolute villain on the same level as the Joker, which is not something fans are used to seeing today.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee