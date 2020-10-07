Liv Morgan on whether she based her character around Harley Quinn

Liv Morgan made her debut on SmackDown as part of The Riott Squad, along with Ruby Riott and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan. Afterwards, a large section of the WWE Universe pointed out that her in-ring character shared some similarities with popular DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Liv Morgan, who has reformed the Riott Squad on RAW along with Ruby Riott, joined WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's podcast, Table Talk w/ DVon to discuss various topics including comparisons to Harley Quinn.

Liv Morgan on her character being similar to Harley Quinn

When Liv Morgan was asked about the similarities between her WWE character and Harley Quinn, she replied that although her antics inside the ring are very similar to that of the DC Supervillainess/anti-hero, it was all coincidental. She also confirmed that she didn't even watch the movie Suicide Squad that starred Margot Robbie as Quinn.

However, she did add that once she saw the movie she became a fan of the character:

"So, when we had those conversations at the time, I didn't even watch Suicide Squad. I obviously know who Harley Quinn is. She's a very, very iconic character. I did watch her newer movie [Birds of Prey], but it's funny because without knowing her, I guess we do have similar nuances of the way we speak. I guess, but that was kind of just natural. So, when I did see her movie, I was like, 'Okay, I can understand where the comparison comes from fans because it is definitely -- you see similarities. But, I wasn't a fan then. I'm definitely a fan of her now." H/T: Wrestling Inc.

Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming "The Suicide Squad" movie, scheduled to be released in 2021. It will also star 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena as Peacemaker.

Advertisement

You can listen to the full interview HERE.