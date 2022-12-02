Troll review: Is Netflix's new Norwegian fantasy movie worth the watch?  

Troll is a brand new Norwegian fantasy-adventure movie that made its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix, on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Espen Aukan and Roar Uthaug have served as writers for the film.

Roar Uthaug has acted as the director of the movie, with Jallo Faber as the cinematographer. Johannes Ringen has given the music for the film. Roar Uthaug, Harald Zwart, Veslemoey Ruud Zwart, Tim King, and Espen Sandberg have served as executive producers.

Netflix's official synopsis for the film reads:

"When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless palaeontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc."

Ever since the movie was released, it has received quite a lot of attention from viewers due to its refreshing storyline featuring a giant troll, impressive cinematography, and arresting acting by the lead actors of the movie.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out how the new fantasy-action movie, has turned out.

A review of Netflix's latest fantasy-adventure movie Troll

A refreshing plotline interwoven with intriguing elements of Norwegian folklore

A still from Troll (Image Via IMDb)

The movie's plotline revolves around the awakening of a giant monstrous creature on the Norwegian mountain of Hjerkinn. It also depicts the folklore regarding the trolls, who were believed to roam around the city in daylight a long time ago, living in harmony with nature.

Through one of the most pivotal characters in the movie, Tobias Tidemann, the movie shows how human beings have destroyed natural harmony and balance, turning the film into a social commentary of sorts.

The movie beautifully blends Norwegian folklore with Godzilla and King Kong-like elements. The film's writers, Espen Aukan and Roar Uthaug, have done an incredible job of creating a unique and refreshing storyline steeped with elements of common creature-based movies. The movie stands out because of the way it has been narrated.

Captivating cinematography makes the story more fascinating

A still from Troll (Image Via IMDb)

It is safe to say that the movie should have been released in theaters as it is meant for giant screens. Its impressive cinematography is bound to take the audience on a thrilling and fascinating adventure.

The movie's cinematographer Jallo Faber has done an excellent job of presenting the audience with several outstanding and nail-biting sequences. The way the cinematographer has captured several highly gripping scenes in the movie has definitely elevated it to another level.

Scenes such as the one where Nora and her father climb the mountains, or the one where Nora and Andreas see the giant creature for the first time, or the one where the troll turns into stone, are highly captivating.

Promising acting performances by the lead cast of the movie

A still from the film (Image Via IMDb)

Undoubtedly, it is quite difficult in a creature-based movie like this to invoke emotion among the audience. However, the acting performances of the lead actors of the movie have successfully done it.

Ine Marie Wilmann, who portrays the lead role as Nora Tidemann, has done a brilliant job in bringing the character alive on screen. She is absolutely real and believable on screen, and portrays all the emotional nuances that the character is meant to have throughout the entire movie.

Gard B. Eidsvold, who plays the character Tobias Tidemann in the movie, has also done an arresting job. The actor has successfully portrayed a character who truly believes in ancient folklore and respects not only the creatures of the past but also nature itself. His character portrayal has brought out all the important messages the movie intended to pass on to audiences.

A still from Troll (Image Via IMDb)

Other actors on the promising cast list for the movie include Kim Falck as Andreas Isaksen, Anneke von der Lippe as Statsminister Berit Moberg, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Kaptein Kristoffer Holm, Fridtjov Såheim as Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen and a few others. They have also done a good job of making the movie worth a watch.

